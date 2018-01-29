Little Bighorn to host super moon viewing

SHERIDAN — Wednesday, there will be a blue super moon. Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will have a super moon viewing Wednesday night. The ranger will discuss moon myths and legends followed by observing the blue super moon on Last Stand Hill. The gates will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. and there will be a warming tent available in the visitor center parking lot.

A blue moon occurs when there are two full moons in a month; the name has nothing to do with the color of the moon.

A super moon occurs when the moon’s orbit brings it closer to the Earth, making the moon appear larger and brighter than normal.

This is the first time in 150 years that there has been a blue moon and a super moon at the same time.

Anyone interested in the viewing should contact the monument at (406) 638-3234 or email at rachel_vegors@nps.gov.

The monument is located at 756 Battlefield Tour Road in Crow Agency, Montana.