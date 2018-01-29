SC eeks past Casper in spite of poor offense

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College men’s basketball hasn’t played well of late. After suffering a lopsided loss at No. 6 Gillette College Wednesday, the Generals returned to the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome Saturday against Casper College, and many of the same issues persisted.

To Sheridan’s credit, it thwarted off an upset bid from the shorthanded Thunderbirds to walk away with a 66-62 victory.

“In the Gillette game, we didn’t play how we were suppose to, and then this game too,” Sheridan’s Camron Reece said. “I’m just happy with my team getting a W.”

The 66 points scored for Sheridan marked its worst offensive total this season, and that came on the back end of its third-worst offensive output, 78 points, against Gillette. The recent struggles offensively, however, don’t overly concern SC head coach Matt Hammer.

“We played some good teams here lately, and we haven’t played very well lately,” Hammer said. “It’s a thing where we had a couple injures and a couple illnesses, and then you’re messing with the lineup. You’re trying to find what works, and you kind of get out of the rhythm that we had been in.

“But with us, it all starts on the defensive end, and I thought, for the most part, holding a team like (Casper, which came in averaging close to 90 points per game) to 62 points, I’m happy with that.”

The win improved the Generals to 18-3 overall and 3-2 in Region IX.

The biggest storyline that occurred Saturday came out of Powell where Northwest College upset Gillette 94-89, handing the Pronghorns their first loss of the season. The Gillette loss thrusts Sheridan back into the conference title race as every team has at least one conference defeat — Gillette remains as the lone team with less than two losses.

In terms of the events that transpired in Sheridan, the Generals led for the entire second half, but things got tight on more than one occasion in the final 20 minutes. The Thunderbirds opened the second half on a 9-0 run to trim a 10-point deficit to one at 35-34 with 16:50 to play.

SC one-upped Casper with a 12-0 run that gave the Generals their largest lead of the game at 47-34 with 12:18 left. AJ Bramah — who finished with a team-high 16 points — tallied half of the points during that stretch.

Both clubs entered the bonus about midway through the second half and the last 10 minutes became, for better or worse, a free-throw shooting contest. The last 9:05 saw 29 free throws attempted, and while Sheridan didn’t hit as high a percentage as Casper — the Generals connected on 19 of 32 on the game; the Thunderbirds made 15 of 19 — it made them when it mattered.

SC canned 7 of 10 free throws in the final 2:37 that helped preserve the win.

Sheridan’s Channel Banks — who tallied 10 of his 14 points from the charity stripe — split a pair that extended the Generals’ lead out to 58-52 with 2:37 to play. He split another pair that gave SC a 61-54 lead with 30 seconds to go.

Casper had gotten the game down to one-possession on a 3-pointer with eight seconds to play at 63-60, but Banks, once again, made 1 of 2 freebies, and Bramah’s two free throws with under a second to play salted the game away.

Casper held a 13-10 lead early on when Reece — who added 12 points — logged back-to-back dunks that helped turn the tide and gave the Generals a 22-13 lead with 9:59 left in the opening half. Sheridan kept its distance en route to a double-digit halftime advantage.

The Generals hit the road for two straight, starting with Northwest Wednesday.

Final

Casper……25 37 — 62

Sheridan…35 31 — 66

Scoring

Casper — Maricevic 17, Winchester 16, I. Banks 9, Miguel 9, Tordoff 6, Godwin 3, Likayi 2

Sheridan — Bramah 16, C. Banks 14, Reece 12, Sutherlin 8, Baumstarck 5, Bagley 4, Ricketts 3, Dowell 2, Stewart 2

Rebounds

Casper 56 (Maricevic 10); Sheridan 45 (Reece 7)

Assists

Casper 11 (Winchester 3); Sheridan 9 (C. Banks, Sutherlin, Bagley 2)