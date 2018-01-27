Patten makes his mark, yet again

Sheridan High School swimmer Oscar Patten has plenty of lofty goals that he has yet to accomplish this season. Many of those revolve around the state meet, which is still a couple weeks away.

But Friday at Sheridan Junior High School, in the final home meet of his career, Patten wrote his name into the record books one more time. Patten broke the 33-year old 100-meter butterfly school record with a time of 1 minute and .18 seconds.

“I had a good feeling I’d get it,” Patten said. “I’d done it before in summer. I just hadn’t done it in high school season. It was nice to make it official.”

Patten swam his personal best time in the butterfly amid the toughest part of the season. This week for the Broncs has earned the name “hell week” because it’s a difficult week just prior to a significant taper. Right now head coach Brent Moore wants to break down each one of his state qualifiers so he can ease off in the next couple of weeks for a fully-rested home stretch.

“It’s great knowing (Patten) can (break that record) that tired,” Moore said. “That should give him confidence going into those championship meet(s). The sky is the limit.”

Patten also came close to another record in the 200-meter freestyle, but the race proved a tad bit too long. Patten still won the race, seven seconds clear of the field, with a time of 2:05.08.

Fellow Sheridan senior Sam Sampson placed third in the 200-meter freestyle, clocking in at 2:12.18, while he touched second in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 59.11.

Classmates Noah Hodges and Kody Palmer joined Patten and Sampson during the 200-meter medley relay and the 200-meter freestyle relay for a fitting way to send off four Broncs in the final home meet of their high school careers.

The 200-meter freestyle relay finished runner-up with a time of 1:48.07 and the 200-meter medley really placed third with a time of 2:02.79.

Emotions filled the air for the aforementioned four. For Patten, Friday marked a fitting end to his home slate.

“Swimming has meant everything,” Patten said. “I don’t know anything other than swimming. I don’t think I can do anything other than it.”

And the elder statesmen have meant a lot to the coaching staff, as well.

“They’ve been awesome,” Moore said. “That group is a great group of boys, all four of them. We went, when I first got here, from a group of guys, sports misfits, to finally getting some athletes, some athletic guys that care about what they’re doing and are dedicated and committed to doing it.”

Hodges and Palmer touched second and third in the 100-meter butterfly with times of 1:07.35 and 1:08.39, respectively.

Caleb Johannesmeyer topped the field in the 200-meter individual medley, clocking in at 2:29.34 and Emmett Potter finished second in the one-meter diving with a score of 188.45.

Four teams made up the field Friday as Kelly Walsh, Cody and Worland all made the trek to Sheridan. The Broncs toppled Worland 98-59 and Cody 107-46, but fell to Kelly Walsh 125-56.

Sheridan hops back in the pool Saturday morning at the Gillette Invite where many of the girls swimmers, who compete on a club team, will join the boys for a larger-scale meet.