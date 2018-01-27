Sport briefs

Broncs down Thunderbirds

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School boys basketball team remained spotless in conference play with a 64-52 win at Cheyenne East Friday night. The win improved the Broncs to 11-3 overall and 3-0 in conference.

“Our guys played hard,” Broncs head coach Jeff Martini said. “We did a great job of controlling the inside and rebounding the ball well.”

Martini emphasized the boys’ work inside the paint as a benefit to Friday’s game. Saturday’s match-up, though, will need to utilize a different strategy.

“Cheyenne Central, they’re long,” Martini said. “It’s going to be harder to get inside on those guys, so we’re going to have to play better with our guards.”

The Broncs square off with Cheyenne Central at 1:30 p.m.

Lady Broncs suffer first conference loss

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School girls basketball team fell at Cheyenne East 52-39 Friday night, which snapped the Lady Broncs’ three-game winning streak and dropped them to 6-8 on the season.

Alli Puuri poured in 13 points to pace Sheridan, while teammates Jordan Christensen and Riley Rafferty chipped in eight and seven points, respectively. The Lady Broncs trailed 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, but suffered a scoring lull during the second period — only scoring six points — and fell behind 30-17 at halftime.

Sheridan rallied and cut its deficit to six at 36-30 ahead of the fourth quarter, but the Lady Broncs couldn’t maintain the momentum in the final eight minutes as they fell to 2-1 in conference.

Sheridan remains in Cheyenne and battles Central Saturday at noon.

Fritz leads

win for Eagles

DAYON — Tongue River boys basketball shrugged off the sluggish starts seen throughout the season to earn a commanding win in Moorcroft Friday night, 77-40.

The two standout leaders, according to head coach Ronnie Stewart, were Jaron Fritz and Jay Quito. Fritz sunk 43 points for the team and Quito led the charge offensively by earning six assists.

“(Quito has) just been a difference-maker for us since he returned to the team,” Stewart said.

Stewart credited a bit of the team’s success to Moorcroft’s down year and their struggle with a young team. But, a strong zone offense by the Eagles from the start of the contest gave them the well-earned win.

Tongue River will host Sundance following the girls game Saturday. Stewart recognizes the growth of his team throughout the season and hopes that momentum will lead them into another win for the weekend basketball action.

First conference win for Lady Eagles

DAYTON — Tongue River girls basketball earned its first conference win on the road, beating Moorcroft 42-38 Friday night.

A strong start by the Lady Eagles took them to an early six-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Tongue River held the hosts in a 14-point lead going into the half.

A third quarter slump by Tongue River brought Moorcroft closer to the visitors, but not enough to overpower the Eagles as the team tore through the fourth quarter with consistent play.

“One of the biggest takeaways from tonight was whether we were able to weather that third quarter storm,” Tongue River head coach Tyler Hanson said. “You don’t get put in that situation all that often.”

Tongue River’s Nikki Perfetti earned high point for the evening with 11, followed by Brittany Fillingham with 10, including two 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Hanson prided his team in their rebounding efforts Friday night, boasting four players pulling down seven or more from the basket. Kalie Bocek led the charge in rebounds with 12, followed by Angel Richards with eight.

The Lady Eagles return to their home floor against the conference leaders — Sundance. The state championship volleyball team remains fierce competition for Tongue River, but Hanson and his team understand the challenge ahead.

“They’re big and they have a bunch of athletes,” Hanson said. “They’re pretty good ball players and are 3-0 in conference. We know we have to step up to the competition.”

The Lady Eagles tip off at 2:30 p.m. in Dayton.

Lady Panthers remain perfect in conference

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont girls basketball team affirmed its position atop the conference with a 39-26 road win at Kaycee Friday afternoon. The win improved the Lady Panthers to 10-4 overall and 3-0 in conference.

Kristen Klaahsen paced AC with 12 points, while teammate Ashlynn Fennema added 10.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter as four players recorded a field goal. AC kept its foot on the gas with a 12-point second frame to take a 23-14 halftime lead.

AC’s defense held the Lady Buckaroos in check, only allowing 12 second-half points, while the Lady Panthers’ offense increased their cushion ever so slightly during the final two periods en route to victory.

AC returns to the floor Saturday when it plays host to Ten Sleep at 1 p.m.

Hawks look for Saturday win

SHERIDAN — Sheridan hockey suffered a 6-0 loss against the fourth-ranked Cheyenne A Friday night on the road.

Cheyenne started out strong on its home ice, scoring three in the first period. The momentum carried into the next two periods, with two scored in the second period and the sixth and final goal in the third period.

The Hawks will return to the Cheyenne ice at 2:45 p.m. Saturday for a second chance at ousting the hosts.