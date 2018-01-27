Lady Rams struggle yet again down the stretch

BIG HORN — Fourth quarter troubles plagued the Big Horn girls basketball team as the Lady Rams lost to Wright 54-45 Friday.

Big Horn allowed 51 points in the last three quarters, including 22 in the final frame as the Lady Panthers pulled away for the convincing comeback victory. The Lady Rams dropped to 1-2 in conference play and 7-8 overall.

The Lady Panthers’ one-two punch of guard Kindall Seamands and center Briannah Quick dominated Big Horn in the second half. Time and again, Seamands drove and dished to Quick, who converted nearly all of her inside chances for a game-high 27 points. Big Horn’s plan was to double-team Quick once she received the ball in the post, but she regularly took a dribble or two against single coverage for an easy shot.

“On the defensive end, we didn’t offer any resistance,” Big Horn head coach Michael McGuire said. “We let them go wherever they wanted and do whatever they wanted.”

The Lady Rams played excellent defense for a quarter, but were lackluster at best after the opening eight minutes.

Wright had turnovers on its first three possession and seven turnovers before scoring a point about six minutes into the game on a free throw. Yet Big Horn couldn’t quite take advantage of the Lady Panthers’ sloppiness with the ball, as the Lady Rams had plenty of unforced turnovers themselves, including several traveling violations.

The Lady Rams went up 6-0 thanks to two jumpers from Sydney Schmidt and led 8-3 near the end of the first quarter on a floater from Britney Hutton, but it was all downhill after that.

Big Horn allowed three buckets in the first minute and a half of the second quarter. Wright also made a few outside shots and started hitting the offensive boards and briefly took a 13-12 lead with 1:33 remaining in the second quarter on a putback layup.

The Lady Rams finished the quarter strong thanks largely to Alisyn Hutton, who hit a midrange jumper and followed that with a 3-pointer as time ran out in the first half, giving Big Horn the 18-15 lead.

Wright came out firing in the second half, hitting two 3-pointers early in the third quarter as part of an 8-0 run to take a 23-18 lead.

Big Horn responded well offensively. Alisyn Hutton scored five points and Jenny Trabert also contributed nicely off the bench, scoring six quick points, including a layup in the final seconds of the quarter to give the Lady Rams a 33-32 lead heading into the fourth.

However, as has been the case all season, Big Horn couldn’t make enough plays down the stretch in a close contest.

The Lady Rams led 43-42 with four minutes left, but Quick scored in the post and then Big Horn turned the ball over for an easy Wright layup. On its next four possessions, Big Horn missed two free throws and had three turnovers. The Lady Panthers took advantage and went up 50-43 with 1:35 remaining.

Quick hit a short shot with 10 seconds left to cap off her evening, scoring half of Wright’s points. The Lady Panthers appeared to want the win more, diving on the floor for loose balls and playing harder on defense when it mattered the most.

McGuire was nearly at a loss for words after the disappointing result.

“I’m tired of trying to preach to them,” McGuire said. “It’s up to them to get some of this figured out. It’s their choice.”

Big Horn plays again right away, traveling Saturday to Upton at 12:30 p.m.

FINAL

Wright…… 3 12 17 22 — 54

Big Horn…8 10 15 12 — 45

Scoring

Wright — Quick 27, Seamands 10, Fuller 7, Apodaca 6, Meza 3, Preston 1

Big Horn — A. Hutton 15, Schmidt 12, Trabert 6, B. Hutton 5, Frank 3, Cook 2, Davidson 1, Wallach 1