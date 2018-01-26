Wyola students prepare Crow dolls for art show

WYOLA, Mont. — Children around the country participate in art classes at school each day. They learn to draw and create with glue, popsicle sticks and crayons. The work produced displays each child’s unique perspective and often a reflection of their culture. In February, students from Sheridan County and the Wyola School in Montana will share their work with the public and each other in a show at The Brinton Museum, crossing cultural boundaries often hidden by the vast plains and rolling hills that separate the students.

“Exposure to different forms of art, in general, is important,” said Christy Wright, superintendent and principal at Wyola School. “But exposure to different cultural representations of art is one of the coolest things we have to offer up here. Our students and the Crow have a whole different perspective on art and nature. They see beauty in everything.”

Wyola art teacher Maggie Carlson has taught at the school “forever” — on and off since 1979. She has worked with the students at the school to create traditional Crow dolls for the art show. In addition, each student will write a story to go with his or her doll.

Crow women have four traditional dresses they wear. The female students at the school opted to create dolls wearing elk teeth dresses. Typically, the dresses were made of buckskin and later English wool. While supplies were limited, the students used English wool and beads to create the dolls’ attire. The boys in the class have created dolls wearing traditional warrior shirts and breechcloths. Some of the students added pants, too.

Carlson said the students started the project in September with Birdie Real Bird, an artist from Montana. Now, students are adding the final touches.

The students from the school will travel to The Brinton on Feb. 12 to see the show, listen to Sonja Caywood talk about her work as an artist and have lunch.

Many of the students haven’t visited a museum before, so the teachers in Wyola have used the planned trip as a way to discuss museum manners, too.

“So much of what is in that museum is Crow,” Carlson said. “They all need to experience a museum and see that their culture, and the cultures of others, are important to who we are today.”

In addition, she noted what students from Sheridan County will gain from the experience.

“I don’t want kids to think poorly of (the Crow) people,” she said. “It’s beautiful what they have to offer the world.”

Wright hopes the inclusion of the Wyola students in the art show will be the start of ongoing exchanges between the Montana school and those around it. The physical isolation of the school, she said, often makes the students and staff feel left out. It is located about 90 minutes from Billings and 40 minutes from Sheridan.

The goal, Wright said, is to ensure Wyola’s neighbors understand the community’s culture. They aren’t only Indian relay racers who come to town for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. Residents of Sheridan work at the school and residents of Wyola frequent Sheridan County businesses.

Barbara McNab, the curator of exhibitions and museum education for The Brinton, said this will be the third year for the fifth-grade show. In the past, the museum staff worked strictly with Big Horn Elementary School but recently opened the show to other schools.

Each class can send up to 20 pieces to include in the show. For smaller classes, this means most or all of the students can contribute work. For larger classes, teachers determine who participates and which pieces are submitted. This year, 11 schools will participate, giving students an opportunity to be showcased in a public, professional format.

“That has a lasting impression,” McNab said. “It stays with them and has an impact I’m not sure we’re always aware of in terms of its depth.”

The inclusion of the Wyola students in the show is one more step in normalizing cultural diversity, according to the museum curator. Exposing children to other cultures at a young age can help broaden their scope of understanding.

The annual All-Schools Fifth-Grade Student Art Show will open at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn Feb. 11 and remain on display through Feb. 16. An opening reception is planned for Feb. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at the museum, located at 239 Brinton Road.