Good time potentially eliminated for violent offenders

SHERIDAN — Under current Wyoming law, all inmates facing anything less than a life sentence have the opportunity to receive good time, decreasing their prison sentence. Proposed legislation would remove that opportunity from violent offenders. Good time can be awarded, withheld or removed from an inmate’s sentence. The Wyoming Department of Corrections board of parole removes or restores an inmate’s good time stipulations, earned or taken away based on discipline violations or lack thereof. The parole board reviews each case on a month-to-month basis and bookkeeping records good time each quarter.

Upon entering the prison, all offenders receive a projected time of incarceration based on the best case scenario. If inmates incur no disciplinary setbacks, the parole board may relinquish 33 percent of their sentence. For example, if the court sentenced an inmate to 30 years incarceration, 10 years of that could be eliminated and the inmate would be put on parole after serving two-thirds of his or her sentence.

On the other hand, inmates may not receive any good time and will carry out their prison sentences in their entirety. DOC deputy director Steve Lindly said 20 to 25 percent of inmates finish their sentences without parole options, a number that decreased from five years ago.

Wyoming’s DOC tracks inmates for three years following their release from incarceration and gathers statistics throughout that time. Recidivism rates for violent offenders increased from 2012 to 2014. The correlation of inmates receiving parole due to good time accumulation and returning to prison has not been observed by the DOC.

Lindly said he wouldn’t be convinced of a clear correlation between recidivism rates and good time earned for inmates, although he said it would be worth looking into.

Lindly also noted that less than 10 percent of inmates returning to prison come back on new charges. Typically, they return because of a violation with their terms of probation or parole.

Probation and parole stipulations work differently than incarceration, Lindly said. Local probation officers from Sheridan were unable to comment on the bill, as any personal views from government employees on proposed legislation could be considered lobbying.

The original sponsor of this bill, Rep. Bill Haley, R-Albany, was unavailable for comment.

Total violent crimes in Wyoming remained steady in the past nine years. Current Wyoming statute defines violent felonies as murder, manslaughter, kidnapping, sexual assault in the first or second degree, robbery, aggravated assault, aircraft hijacking, arson in the first or second degree or aggravated burglary. Numbers dropped as low as 1,053 in 2010 and reached their peak in 2007 with 1,234 total violent crimes. The state saw slight increases between 2014 and 2016. Of 2016’s 1,209 violent crimes, 721 of those were cleared.

The proposed legislation simply removes the option for violent offenders to receive parole as an alternative to incarceration. Whether the legislation would make a difference, Lindly could not say.