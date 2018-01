SHERIDAN — The rescheduled performance of Kristin and Danny Adams’ show “Laughter is the Best Medicine” at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will take place Feb. 2.

The show will begin at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by the Legacy Pregnancy Center. The Adamses are entertainers who are passionate about faith and family. Tickets to the show cost $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.