Doubleday asking for funds at presentation

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District will conduct a presentation at Sheridan City Hall Monday at 6 p.m. in an effort to get approval for Optional One-Cent Sales Tax funds to build the Doubleday Sports Complex.

The rec district is requesting $1.25 million a year over a four-year stretch to help fund the project and match donations from the community, foundations, grants and other donors.

The Doubleday Sports Complex hopes to encompass sports such as baseball, little guy football, pickleball, soccer and softball while also catering to bikers, runners and walkers.

The rec district urges as many players and families to attend Monday to show as much support as possible for the Doubleday project.