Gillette outlasts Sheridan in 4OT thriller

GILLETTE — The Sheridan College women’s basketball schedule this week encompassed three games in six days. After the final buzzer sounded at the Pronghorn Center Wednesday night, that jammed-packed stretch got a tad bit more grueling.

The Lady Generals and Lady Pronghorns played four overtime periods with Gillette edging Sheridan 92-91.

“That was a lot of fight and grit by both teams,” SC head coach Ryan Davis said. “Give Gillette a lot of credit. They hit some big shots. Our plan was to try to make them shoot and they hit some big shots, big 3s, when they needed them.”

Gillette’s Rickie Engesser hit one of those big 3-pointers with 33 seconds to play in the fourth overtime that knotted the game at 91-91. Engesser also corralled a missed shot on the ensuing Sheridan possession and got fouled with five seconds to play. She made one of her two free-throw attempts, and Sheridan’s Brooke Cargal’s potential game-winning 3 came up just short as time expired.

Cargal, a Gillette native, struggled with just six points. Fellow starters Raelynn Keefer and Kassie Hoyer scored 19 and 11 points, respectively, but Ashleigh Frampton came off the bench to steal the spotlight for Sheridan.

Frampton logged a double-double with 31 points and 24 rebounds in 44 minutes of floor time.

“Ashleigh Frampton was an absolute monster,” Davis said.

Frampton’s play down the stretch of regulation earned the Lady Generals the right to play four extra sessions. Frampton completed an old-fashioned 3-point play with 3:46 left in the fourth quarter that made it a 55-48 game. Gillette’s Toni-Ann Cameron committed the foul, her fifth, and exited the game, which unclogged the paint for Sheridan.

Cameron had been a load to deal with underneath at 6-foot-5, and without her on the floor, the Generals, and in particular Frampton, flourished.

“That was a big factor when we got her fouled out,” Frampton said. “It made it easier for us to get freed up in the post and get some boards.”

Frampton capped a 7-0 spurt that tied the game at 57 with just under a minute to play. Sheridan gained a slight 61-60 edge with seven seconds to play on a basket from Hoyer, but Engesser — who finished with a team-high 28 points — buried one of two freebies to level the contest at 61 at the end of regulation.

The two clubs seesawed back and forth during the first overtime period. Keefer drained two free throws that vaulted Sheridan ahead 71-68 with 31 seconds to play, but once again, Engesser played hero and knocked down a 3 with four seconds to play that sent the game to a second overtime.

Frampton took ownership of the heroics as her layup with one second to play forced a third overtime.

Frampton represented the only player, for either side, to log a field goal in the third overtime as the teams combined to score just four points.

The loss marked the third in a row for Sheridan and second in a row in conference after starting Region IX play at 2-0.

But Davis walked away impressed and with a positive outlook as his Lady Generals showed something Wednesday they haven’t all season.

“I just told them how happy I was that we found some toughness, grit and heart,” Davis said. “We’ve been asking them to do that all year long, and it was the best we’ve done of it. … I hated the loss for them because I think we should have won it, but it wasn’t hard going in (the locker room) after. It wasn’t a consoling session at all. In my opinion, I thought we played our ass off, and I thought we just didn’t have the ball bounce one way.”

The ball may have to bounce the Lady Generals’ way a few times come Saturday when they play host to No. 22 Casper College at 3 p.m. The next couple of days for Sheridan will be altered as a result of playing 60 minutes Wednesday night. Davis indicated that rest will be the most important thing for his team as they try to brush off a disappointing loss and find their legs when a ranked opponent comes calling Saturday afternoon.

Final

Sheridan……..15 10 12 24 10 12 2 6 — 91

Gillette……….19 11 14 17 10 12 2 7 — 92

Scoring

Sheridan — Frampton 31, Keefer 19, Meiwald 12, Hoyer 11, Jex 9, Cargal 6, Solovi 2, Parttimaa 1

Gillette — Engesser 28, Filip 24, Cameron 13, Urbatsch 11, Sarra 9, Neff 5, Umphett 2

Rebounds

Sheridan 78 (Frampton 24); Gillette 50 (Urbatsch 10)

Assists

Sheridan 19 (Cargal, Jex, Solovi 4); Gillette 18 (Engesser 12)