FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Wednesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 7 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Wednesday

• Medical, Burkitt Street, 9:18 a.m.

• Medical, 10th Street North, Billings, 12:03 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:38 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:58 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Avenue, 7:14 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 8:03 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Wednesday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Wednesday

• Alarm; burglar, Wesco Court, 6:27 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Bellevue Avenue, 6:46 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 9:19 a.m.

• DUS, North Main Street, 9:41 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Colorado Street, 10:09 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, East Colorado Street, 10:10 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Thomas Drive, 10:24 a.m.

• ZPF violation, Liberty Court, 10:28 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Martin Avenue, 10:34 a.m.

• Dog at large, Eighth Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Papago Drive, 10:43 a.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Aspen Grove Drive, 11:58 a.m.

• Various use permit, Coffeen Avenue, 12:02 p.m.

• Various use permit, Victoria Street, 12:06 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, West Loucks Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Welfare check, Long Drive, 2:36 p.m.

• Barking dog, Wyoming Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 4:33 p.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Main Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Livestock loose, North Park Road, 7:41 p.m.

• Illegal parking, Gladstone Street, 8:08 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, exit 23, 8:21 a.m.

• Domestic, Sheridan area, 6:02 p.m.

• Livestock loose, North Park Road, 7:42 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Wednesday

• Preston D. House, 18, Glendive, Montana, burglary, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bromley A. Merrill, 38, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court

• Angela D. Jacobs, 38, Sheridan, warrant, circuit court

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 72

Female inmate count: 21

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 2

By |January 25th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS