Many hands move logging sales forward

Last week, The Sheridan Press tagged along with state and national forestry personnel to discover all that goes into the logging sale process. Behind the big machines, heavy equipment and pre-planning are workers from near and far.

Matt Riederer and Kelly Norris serve as the facilitators between their home offices, pre-planning stakeholders and the men on the ground completing the logging work for the respective sales.

Matt Riederer

Contracting officer for Shoshone and Bighorn National Forests Matt Riederer takes over the logging sale operation following results of the National Environmental Policy Act study through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. U.S. Forest Service interdisciplinary teams, including USFS biologists, hydrologists, foresters and administrators, help determine environmental impacts, needs and outcomes of the potential logging project. After USFS District Ranger Amy Ormseth approves the location following the study, Riederer starts his work compiling the contract for the timber sale.

Forest Service jobs are specialized and split up a lot of the work done by one or two people at the state level. Riederer executes the agreements between the USFS and timber sale purchasers, in this case R-Y Timber out of Livingston, Montana.

Riederer acts as an unbiased mediator between his USFS counterparts, the Forest Service representative that ensures compliance by the purchaser and the purchaser completing the job. Riederer steps in to resolve any issues that may arise with improper cutting.

Riederer recently moved into his new job after being promoted from USFS representative. He also currently works on the Buffalo Municipal Watershed Project by preparing the contract between the Forest Service and purchaser.

Kelly Norris

Wyoming state district forester Kelly Norris combines many of the jobs the USFS spreads out into specialty positions. Norris works as the contractor by setting up the sale with a purchaser following the State Land Board’s approval of the sale.

The current sale near Steamboat Point on state land in the Bighorn Mountains was purchased by Cowboy Timber out of Cowley, Wyoming — a perfect match for Norris, who seeks out local purchasers to help the local economy. Norris emphasized the fact that Cowboy Timber, a niche timber manufacturer, kept at least 10 local people employed during the winter season.

Norris, along with her assistant district forester, Jacob McCarthy, complete the groundwork typically done in the Forest Service sales by the representative. She and McCarthy interact with the loggers cutting, measuring and stacking the trees and also the truck driver transporting the cut logs to Cowboy Timber.

Finally, Norris makes sure the contract provides the state with the most efficient and most profitable, as the profits go directly back to the schools around the state of Wyoming.

Mike and Dennis

Mike Burrington moved to Ten Sleep 12 years ago and began logging. His upbringing in Vermont provided him experience in the trade.

But even with his expertise, relying on the industry to provide jobs proved difficult. He left the business for a time and transitioned to a job working in the oil industry. When oil declined, he and many others were laid off, and he returned to logging.

Fortunately, Cowboy Timber changed hands to Brett Crosby and John Mangus and moved the operation to Cowley around the same time. They hired Burrington for the state’s job. Burrington often finds himself working for the state in addition to working on private lands.

To help him with the operation, Burrington hires local workers. Dennis Lee owns his own mechanic shop but agreed to help Burrington with this logging job to supplement his income.

“Mike needed help one day, so I said OK,” Lee said. “So here I am.”

Burrington typically works Monday through Saturday and receives help from Lee Monday through Friday, as Lee returns to his shop to “line up his minions.” The two travel from Ten Sleep daily, starting on the mountain around 7:30 a.m. and working until dark.

The two enjoy laboring in the outdoors, and Burrington appreciates serving as his own boss. Both pass the time by joking with each other and Norris, who doesn’t mind throwing a few good digs back at them during the week.

Burrington and Lee fell, cut, strip and stack the timber in piles neatly for the next step in the logging process.

Frank Burnham

The final piece of machinery involved on the mountain before the logs head out to the manufacturing operations is a logging semi-trailer operated by Banner’s Frank Burnham.

Burnham started his business in Colorado in 1977. He worked and lived in Idaho and Washington state before moving to Banner to work for Wyoming Sawmills, Inc. — Sheridan’s previous logging manufacturing company.

Burnham loads the cut and piled logs onto his semi-trailer and hauls one load more than 85 miles one way from the state land location to Cowboy Timber. Before arriving in Cowley, Burnham must first stop in Greybull to weigh his load. The single load eats up his hours in the day but works out well for the amount of timber the company can take in at one time.

Winter travel this season proved difficult for Burnham, who experienced windy gusts and icy roads at the beginning of the project. Despite the drudgery, he successfully moves his trailer over the pass and delivers his loads.

Collaboration

Many hands work to keep the two differing logging sales running smoothly and on time.

The state’s operation works with less people and less advanced machinery, as the sale is much smaller than the Forest Services’ logging sale. R-Y Timber’s operation includes advanced equipment and a forester who helps ensure operations are running smoothly and in accordance with the regulations set within the contract with the USFS.

The men and women behind the machines will continue operations until completion, which for the USFS project is three years, and the state expects a slightly quicker timeline.