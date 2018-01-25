No. 17 Generals no match for No. 6 Pronghorns

GILLETTE — The matchup between No. 17 Sheridan College and No. 6 Gillette College didn’t need any more build up. The game featured two National Junior College Athletic Association top 25 teams with scouts from multiple power-five teams sitting alongside a near packed house at the Pronghorn Center.

But the contest got one heck of an opening act Wednesday night.

The men’s game followed a four-overtime thriller between the Lady Generals and Lady Pronghorns. However, the much-anticipated nightcap lacked the same closely-contested characteristics.

Gillette jumped out early and kept its distance en route to a 102-78 victory.

Wednesday marked the most lopsided loss for the Generals since falling at Gillette by 25 points on Jan. 27, 2016. And while SC head coach Matt Hammer would have liked a more competitive game, one glaring thing stood out to him Wednesday night.

“My biggest thing that I saw was that I was surprised at us, that when there was a ball up in the air, they had three or four guys battling and we had one or two,” Hammer said.

The Pronghorns plainly and simply outhustled the Generals. Gillette also didn’t shoot the ball half bad either. The Pronghorns connected on 36 of 69 (52.2 percent) of their field-goal attempts, which included a 15-for-34 (44.1 percent) mark from 3-point land.

“They’re a good team, and they got a lot of guys that can step out and shoot,” Hammer said. “They can spread the floor. They have guys like (Trent) Williams that can put it on the deck and attack, and you have to pick your poison. Our game plan was try to limit their 3s, and obviously we didn’t do that.”

Conversely, Gillette limited Sheridan’s 3-point shooting — the Generals finished just 6 of 19 (31.6 percent) from deep — while also clogging up the lane and not letting a player like Camron Reece get going. Reece entered the game averaging north of 20 points per game in conference games — not including a blowout win over Little Big Horn where he only played 11 minutes — and he only tallied four points on 2 of 7 shooting in the opening half.

Reece finished the game with 15 points and 12 rebounds, but many of those came late when the issue was no longer in doubt.

Channel Banks, Sheridan’s leading scorer, also found a rough go of it offensively as he recorded 17 points but needed 15 shots to hit that number. AJ Bramah threw in 16 points and corralled 13 rebounds, while Ladan Ricketts returned from injury to add 15 points for the Generals.

Sheridan landed the first punch Wednesday, scoring the game’s first seven points. But it didn’t take Gillette long to answer. Abdul Mohamed connected on a 3 with 15:43 to play in the opening half that gave the Pronghorns their first lead at 13-11.

Gillette never relinquished its upper hand.

A Banks’ bucket with 5:55 to play in the first half made it a 28-27 game, and the Pronghorns answered with an 18-2 run just before the teams split for the locker rooms that helped balloon a one-possession game into a 48-35 halftime advantage.

Sheridan failed to string together more than two field goals in a row during the second 20 minutes and as a result never got within 11 points. Gillette opened up its first 20-point cushion with 13:48 to play and increased that to 30 points at the 8:08 mark.

The two teams will meet again Feb. 17 in Sheridan, and the Generals confidently believe that date will yield a more desirable result.

“We are going to learn from this,” Bramah said. “They are going to come to our place and we are going to whoop them straight up, just like that.”

Before Sheridan can exact revenge it’ll battle a few other conference foes, starting with a home game against Casper College Saturday at 5 p.m.

Final

Sheridan…35 43 — 78

Gillette……48 54 — 102

Scoring

Sheridan — Banks 17, Bramah 16, Reece 15, Ricketts 15, Sutherlin 9, Bagley 4, Dowell 2

Gillette — Johnson 30, McCree 19, Williams 18, Mohamed 17, Jeudy 9, Brown 5, Downing 4

Rebounds

Sheridan 39 (Bramah 13); Gillette 42 (Jeudy, Williams, Downing 7)

Assists

Sheridan 16 (Bramah 6); Gillette 18 (Williams 10)