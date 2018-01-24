Erickson duo to sell historical building, close Rails

SHERIDAN — Another Sheridan business will close its doors this year, but the new owner plans to restore the historic building to its original charm.

Rails Brews and Cues bartenders will serve final pints Feb. 17, accompanied by the live band that played for Rails’ grand opening 12 years ago — the Roadkill Rangers. Owners Art and Linda Erickson said all art and memorabilia — outside of train-themed photos — will be for sale until Feb. 20, when the owners will host a final garage-type-sale and sell anything leftover.

The Erickson duo has operated in the building for the past 35 years.

It initially housed Black Hills Novelty, providing vending and amusement like pool and foosball tables and dart boards. Art Erickson noticed what did and did not work for bars while checking on his Black Hills Novelty equipment.

“We didn’t know anything about running a bar, but we together figured it out,” Linda Erickson said. “It was trial and error, and we just knew we had to keep doing things to keep people coming.”

The Ericksons’ main focus was to provide an atmosphere for a wide variety of people, from cowboys to hip-hop lovers.

“We tried to create a place where people can gather and give the younger people in the community an alternative,” Art Erickson said.

The Wild West theme typically attracts a more country crowd before 9 p.m., but Linda said past 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday nights, the culture shifts to a younger crowd, filling the dance floor thanks to a DJ playing primarily hip-hop and rock ‘n’ roll music.

The Ericksons’ worry about where that specific demographic will turn when Rails officially closes but hope the younger crowd will be able to dance their way into another location in town.

With the deed of sale not final, the Ericksons were asked not to share the name of the buyer of the building. They did mention the sale as a positive turn for the building and the community of Sheridan alike.

“It’s time to move forward because this building needs a little TLC,” Linda Erickson said. “And the people that are coming that have purchased the property, they’re going to give it that TLC.”

Art said the new owner plans to renovate and restore the building in a way that will compliment its railroad counterpart across Fifth Street.

The Ericksons began looking for the right buyer nearly two years ago. After a few potential options fell through. The new buyer and his focus on restoration came at the right time.

The brick, Classical Revival style station was built in 1912 and housed several businesses over the years, including the addition of the W U Telegraph Co. in 1930, according to Downtown Sheridan Association’s historical brochure. The building remained a passenger station until rail service was discontinued in 1969. The brochure said the original wood depot, now located directly north of Rails, started out at 841 Broadway St. until 1910, when it became the freight station and was moved to accommodate the new brick station.

The new owner claimed ownership of all railroad-related memorabilia currently on the walls, giving the community a tip on how he plans to transform the building.

“That gives people a hint as far as to what’s to come,” Art Erickson said.

The Ericksons will relinquish their ownership March 1, a month short of 12 years of when they purchased the building. The sale brings promise of a restored building at the heart of Sheridan’s historic railroad district.

