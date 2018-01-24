Three from Sheridan County nominated as scholar athletes

SHERIDAN — The 99 nominees for this year’s Wyoming Chapter, National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete scholarships were announced Tuesday morning. Sheridan’s Blayne Baker and Kyle Custis, along with Big Horn’s Aiden McCurry, joined athletes from 33 different high schools as all five football classifications boasted nominees.

The annual awards banquet, at the Marian Rochelle Gateway Center at the University of Wyoming, will be held March 17th. The finalists, the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification, will be honored with a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40 percent on football ability, 40 percent on academic achievement and 20 percent on community service. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better.

Other awards will include a courage and/or perseverance award to an athlete or athletes who have overcome serious injuries or medical conditions.

The chapter also awards selected state residents with an outstanding contribution to amateur football award, the greatest UW and high school fans, an award for lifetime contributions to football officiating and an honor for an outstanding assistant coaches contribution.