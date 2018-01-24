SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 200 block south Custer Street, 7:41 a.m.

• RMA assist, 2300 block Aspen Grove Drive, 4:19 p.m.

• RMA assist, 2000 block South Sheridan Avenue, 10:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• Medical assist, 1600 block Leopard Street, 5:07 p.m.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Reports not available at press time.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Billie M. Lieuallen, Sheridan; Johnny Dean Lieuallen, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Park Street, 12:20 a.m.

• Citizen assist, DeSmet Avenue, 3:42 a.m.

• Lost property, Sheridan area, 6:46 a.m.

• Accident, West Heald Street, 7 a.m.

• Welfare check, Smith Street, 8:55 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Coffeen Avenue, 9:06 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Canby Street, 9:34 a.m.

• Fraud, Hill Pond Drive, 9:46 a.m.

• Dog at large, Smith Street and Linden Avenue, 10:11 a.m.

• Theft cold, Long Drive, 10:52 a.m.

• Found property, Long Drive, 10:54 a.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Sheridan area, 11:16 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Coffeen Avenue, 12:01 p.m.

• Fraud, Sheridan area, 12:40 p.m.

• Dog at large, Warren Avenue, 12:53 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, North Jefferson Street, 1:48 p.m.

• Damaged property, East Brundage Lane, 1:57 p.m.

• Accident, Coffeen Avenue, 2 p.m.

• Theft cold, Skeels Street, 2 p.m.

• Trespass cold, Park Street, 3:32 p.m.

• Hazardous conditions, South Badger Street, 4:21 p.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:56 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Brundage Lane,

• Theft cold, North Jefferson Street, 5:58 p.m.

• Harassment, Long Drive, 7:12 p.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, North Gould Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Minor in possession, Holly Ponds Drive, 7:41 p.m.

• DUS, East Fifth Street, 7:43 p.m.

• Theft cold, Mydland Road, 9:50 p.m.

• Domestic, South Carrington Street,

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Suspicious circumstance, Piney Avenue, Banner, 12:43 a.m.

• Road hazard, State Highway 335, 7:30 a.m.

• Records only, Thorne Rider Road, Banner, 10:40 a.m.

• Fight, Dayton, 11:03 a.m.

• Motorist assist, US Highway 87, 4:21 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• No new arrests.

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 70

Female inmate count: 20

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 0

Number of releases for the previous day: 2