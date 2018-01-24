Familiarity surrounds Sheridan’s game against Casper

SHERIDAN — At this time last year, Sheridan women’s basketball head coach Ryan Davis spent time on the visitors’ bench. Instead of migrating to his office after a game last season at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome, Davis boarded a bus bound for Casper.

Davis held an assistant coach’s position for the Casper College women’s basketball team this past season prior to taking the head job at Sheridan, and this connection gives an interesting flavor to Saturday’s game between SC and Casper.

“It’s weird,” Davis said. “… It will be really fun. … On the personal side of it, not only did I help recruit all the freshman, but I got to coach the now sophomores. My girlfriend recruited those kids that I got to coach, so between Sarah (McNamee) and I, we’ve recruited that whole class.”

The class has blossomed into a National Junior College Athletic Association top 25 team — currently ranked No. 22. The Lady Thunderbirds average 80 points per game and hit 46 percent of their field-goal attempts.

Casper has taken care of business impressively thus far in Region IX. The Lady Thunderbirds own a 4-0 record in conference — they host Northwest College Wednesday night — with a scoring margin of 37.8 points per contest.

“I know a lot about them, and they’re probably the most well-rounded team in the region, North or South,” Davis said. “… They can shoot it, they can drive it, they have big kids that can rebound, they are athletic and they are fast. We will try and do a couple things to keep them off balance.”

Sheridan averages 67.7 points per game and connects on 38.9 percent of its field goals. The Lady Generals started conference play off with two lopsided wins but have fallen on hard times of late. They lost at home to Miles City Community College before getting blown out in a nonconference battle at Eastern Wyoming — SC travels to Gillette College Wednesday for a 5:30 p.m. tilt.

The Lady Generals scored a combined 154 points in their first two conference games, which stretched their win streak to five games, but Sheridan has only tallied 117 points in its last two games.

Raelynn Keefer has remained the most consistent Lady General all season, but she hasn’t received much help recently. Keefer is averaging 14.6 points per game and has scored double figures in five straight games, which included a trio of 20-point games.

No other player for SC averages double figures in points scored. Brooke Cargal adds 9.8 points per contest with only four double-figure scoring efforts in her last 11 games. Ashleigh Frampton chips in 8.3 points per game while both Lily Jex and Noora Parttimaa tally 7.3 points per contest.

Casper marks the first game this season for Sheridan against a ranked team. The Lady Generals played a pair of game against Western Nebraska, which received votes in the latest NJCAA top 25, so Saturday will provide a good barometer for SC.

“It will be a good gauge,” Davis said. “I can’t lie, they’re better than we are. We are not as good as Casper is, but it will be a good gauge if we really want to make a run in the tournament.”

Saturday will bring mixed emotions for Davis.

Not too long ago, Sheridan’s first-year head coach donned the Casper red and white, but come this weekend, it’s all business for Davis and company.

“I like all those kids on Casper, but boy not on Saturday,” Davis said. “We want to beat them, and we want to beat them bad.”

Davis helped build a Casper team that boasts a national ranking. The Lady Thunderbirds provide proof of Davis’ coaching capacity — an attribute Davis hopes to bring to his new position in Sheridan, an attribute Davis hopes produces a victory Saturday.