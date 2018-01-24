FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Poker tournament to benefit local sports

SHERIDAN — A poker tournament set for Saturday will benefit the Sheridan Softball Association and the Doubleday Sports Complex.

Tournament registration will begin at 9 a.m. with play starting at 10 a.m. at Ole’s Pizza.

The buy-in is $50 and unlimited buy-ins will be offered until noon. 

Beer, pizza, burgers and the restaurant’s full menu will be available throughout the tournament.

Half of the pot will be paid out to first-, second- and third-place finishers.

The second annual poker tournament fundraiser will help the organizations build and improve the multi-use softball fields north of Sheridan.

