WDH recommends radon testing

SHERIDAN — Testing the radon levels found in Wyoming homes can help families know if a potentially dangerous health risk exists, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. Radon naturally occurs as a radioactive gas released from the element radium and is found in rocks, soil and water.

“As radium in the soil naturally degrades, it can seep up into your home, get trapped inside, and build in intensity,” said Allie Bain, Wyoming Integrated Cancer Services Program outreach and education supervisor. “All homes have radon; however, with higher levels of radon, the risks become a health concern.”

Radon is recognized as the second leading cause of lung cancer, according to Bain. Ongoing exposure to higher, more dangerous radon levels can be reduced with testing and modifications to your home.

An elevated level of radon is considered anything over 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter of air) and should be fixed. Bain said while there is no safe level of radon, reducing exposure to the gas can also reduce the linked risk of cancer.

The Wyoming Integrated Cancer Services Program has low-cost radon test kits available for individuals and families to purchase.

For more information or to obtain a radon test kit, please see www.health.wyo.gov/publichealth/prevention/cancer/radon online or call (307) 777-6015.