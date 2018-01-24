Johnson County extension to host range cattle nutritional needs workshop

SHERIDAN — Increasing conception rates by matching a cow’s annual cycle to the land and building more precise and less costly supplements are part of a “Meeting the Nutritional Needs of Range Beef Cattle” workshop scheduled for Feb. 6-7 near Buffalo.

The workshop will take place 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the TA Guest Ranch.

The workshop will be highly interactive, including in-depth discussions and opportunities for questions and answers.

There will be hands-on activities and exercises to help stimulate learning and understanding of the material.

“Ranchers will leave with a good understanding of the annual nutrient needs of their cattle and how to build more precise, less costly supplements that result in better animal performance,” said Blaine Horn, University of Wyoming Extension educator based in Johnson County.

Registration is $100 for the first person and $75 for each additional person from a ranch. Registration is requested by Jan. 31 and covers refreshments, lunches and other school costs.

Contact Horn at (307) 684-7522 or bhorn@uwyo.edu for more information.