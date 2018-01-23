Weatherby announces move to Sheridan

SHERIDAN —Adam Weatherby announced Tuesday afternoon plans to move his family’s well-known firearms manufacturer to Sheridan, adding an additional 65-90 jobs to the community over the next several years.

The announcement — streamed live on Facebook from the SHOT Show in Las Vegas — came on the heels of the State Loan and Investment Board approving a $12,592,090 Business Ready Community Business Committed grant last week for Project Enterprise, which Tuesday’s announcement revealed is the firearms company currently based in Paso Robles, California.

Local and statewide leaders have touted the recruitment as a major win for the state, which has aimed to diversify its economy for decades. Weatherby, Inc.’s move adds to the manufacturing hub that has developed in Sheridan County and includes companies like Vacutech, L&H Industrial and Kennon.

Gov. Matt Mead emphasized in an interview with The Sheridan Press Friday that while the move will add to economic viability of the state and community, the benefits go beyond dollars.

“They are a fit in every way,” Mead said. “They got Sheridan; they loved the people; they loved the community. … It’s not just the economics, the taxes. It’s the people. Sheridan, I think, did a magnificent job showing itself very, very well.”

Weatherby, who was named president of his family’s business more than a year ago, said the company has been looking for a new home for about three years.

Weatherby met with Mead at the 2017 SHOT Show and continued conversations with the Wyoming Business Council to move things forward. In May, representatives from the company visited several communities around the state and fell in love with Sheridan, Weatherby said in an interview with The Sheridan Press on Friday. The city’s relatively mild climate paired with the backdrop of the Bighorn Mountains and easy access to outdoor recreation sealed the deal alongside the grant.

Weatherby informed the employees of the company a couple weeks ago, letting them know the move was based on approval of the SLIB grant that will be used to construct a building up to 100,000 square feet in size for the manufacturer. SEEDA will own the building initially and lease it to Weatherby with an option for Weatherby to buy the facility down the road.

In addition to the state grant, an in-kind match of $1,960,200 for Lot 1 in the Sheridan High-Tech Park and $322,874 in cash make up the local financial commitment to the project via the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority.

“We want to be ambassadors for Wyoming and the outdoor industry,” Weatherby said. “There is a lot of potential and a lot of incentives for folks in the industry that could end up moving; there could be more that move to Sheridan. We hope to be pioneers in that.”

Read more in Wednesday’s edition of The Sheridan Press.