SCWBB falls in nonconference affair

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan College women’s basketball team lost its second straight game Monday night in a nonconference tilt at Eastern Wyoming, 82-58. The loss dropped the Lady Generals to 9-10 on the season.

Raelynn Keefer paced the Lady Generals with 18 points on 8 of 14 shooting, while Ashleigh Frampton and Noora Parttimaa added 11 and eight points, respectively. SC shot 40 percent (22 of 55) from the floor, and the Lady Lancers connected on 39.4 percent (26 of 66) of their field-goal attempts.

Eastern Wyoming killed Sheridan on the glass, outrebounding the Lady Generals 41-23, which included a 15-7 discrepancy on the offensive boards.

Sheridan kept pace in a high-scoring first quarter, trailing just 22-21, but started to fall behind during the second 10-minute stretch as the Lady Lancers opened up a 46-32 halftime lead.

Eastern Wyoming quickly ballooned its lead to 65-39 ahead of the fourth quarter en route to a stress-free victory.

The Lady Generals return to conference play Wednesday at Gillette College at 5:30 p.m.