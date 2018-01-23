Bagley gives Generals a lift ahead of showdown with Pronghorns

SHERIDAN — One simple change has given the Sheridan College men’s basketball team another offensive weapon. Point guard Josh Bagley recently adjusted the trajectory of his jump shot, and the slight alteration has fruited positive results.

“I’m a lot more confident,” Bagley said. “In the beginning of the season, I would’t shoot that much because I thought it might be an air ball because I was shooting it so high. But now every time I shoot it now, I think it’s cash.”

Bagley’s current jump shot closely resembles the one he owned in his high school and prep school days — not the one fans saw during the first couple months of Sheridan’s season. Bagley’s collegiate jump shot during the nonconference portion of the Generals’ schedule flew high in the air — a rainbow shot — which reduced its accuracy.

“It’s kind of funny, more times than not, coaches are always stressing to get the ball up,” SC head coach Matt Hammer said. “Usually, guys shoot it too flat. Well, it was opposite with (Bagley). He was putting so much arc and trajectory on it that it was in the air for so long that it had more time to flail off to the right or left.”

Bagley played in the first 15 games for the Generals and shot a combined 19-for-76 (25 percent). His highest scoring game prior to the holiday break occurred in the season opener against Eastern Wyoming where Bagley tallied nine points.

The poor shooting numbers were a byproduct of practice habits. When Bagley arrived in Sheridan this past summer for classes, he developed a different looking shot because of a new shooting machine the Generals bought. Part of the machine features a large net that corrals most missed shots and feeds them back into the machine. But the netting got in Bagley’s head. He began shooting higher in a conscious effort to avoid hitting the net.

Bagley continued to shoot this way into the fall and in the early stages of the season. When Bagley went home to North Carolina for winter break, he watched some of his old game film from before his college days and during his gym time focused on mimicking his old shot.

It worked.

In Bagley’s three games of 2018, he connected on over 71 percent (10 of 14) of his shots, which includes a couple career-high 10-point games.

“You play how you practice, and that’s where the confidence builds,” Hammer said. “He works his butt off and he’s more confident with it now.”

Bagley has also provided much needed depth in the Generals’ backcourt. Fourth-leading scorer Ladan Ricketts and starting point guard Kennan Dowell have both gone down with injuries in the past few weeks, leaving Sheridan with just a couple capable ball handlers.

Hammer hopes to have those two players back to join the continued strong play of Bagley when the No. 22 Generals travel to play No. 6, and unbeaten, Gillette College.

Hammer looks forward to the top-25 battle and how his team, which features just three sophomores, handles the marquee matchup.

“It’s a great environment over there, and it will be great to see how our young guys handle the circumstances,” Hammer said. “… If you can go and compete with Gillette, you can compete with just about anyone in the country. They have a sophomore-heavy team, a team that won the region last year and did pretty well at the national tournament.

“… It’s going to be great to see where our guys are at, what we need to continue to work at and kind of where we stand.”

Sheridan and Gillette split their two matchups last season with each team winning on the road.

The Pronghorns (20-0, 4-0) this season are averaging 105.3 points per game and shoot 53.1 percent from the field, while the Generals (17-2, 3-1) pour in 96.4 points per contest and connect on 53.7 percent of their field-goal attempts.

The game between Sheridan and Gillette is slated for a 7:30 p.m. tip time, which follows the women’s game between then Lady Generals and Lady Pronghorns set to begin at 5:30 p.m.