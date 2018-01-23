Foster Grandparents program mutually beneficial

SHERIDAN — Sometimes, kids need a little extra help in the classroom. And sometimes, elderly members of the community need to keep busy following retirement. The solution? The Foster Grandparents program through Senior Corps, a corporation for national and community service.

To be eligible for the program, men and women must be 55 years of age and older. The program also runs based on income guidelines and provides a non-taxable stipend for the foster grandparents. Action Resources International sponsors Wyoming’s branch, Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies.

Currently, the group consists of 10 foster grandmothers working in two Buffalo schools and five Sheridan schools. Sheridan utilizes eight foster grandparents total but has a budget for 39.

The foster grandparents spend a minimum of 15 hours in the elementary schools and help students who need assistance with specific learning objectives. Many work well above the 15-hour mark and enjoy having a purpose for waking up each day.

Project coordinator Bonnie Yalowizer said the program remains mutually beneficial, with the elderly participants finding a continued purpose in life and children making drastic improvements from the beginning of the year to the end.In conjunction with students’ academic aid, the foster grandparents provide emotional support for at-risk children.

The teachers select students needing an extra hand in the classroom and then assign foster grandparents to help them.

“Unfortunately, teachers can’t always provide (one-on-one help) if they have big classes,” Grandma Wanda, a member of the program, said.

Right now, the program only runs within Sheridan’s elementary and preschools. Yalowizer said they attempted moving the program into the middle school, but with the constant moving between classrooms, it did not work out as well as the elementary schools. Eventually, Yalowizer said she would love to see the program moving into the junior high and high school in the future.

The grandmas have a goal to discover what form of learning and motivation works best for the young students.

“Wherever I’m at, I get to know the child to see what could be a key to unlock their interest,” foster grandma Marcie Leslie said.

Leslie recounted about a certain kindergarten boy who refused to learn and just wanted to grow up and ride a motorcycle like his dad. Leslie used that key to motivate the boy to learn his numbers and how to read so one day he could ride a motorcycle like his father through his ability to read and understand road signs and speed limits. She witnessed a change in the boy’s learning and realized the potential in children by getting to know them better.

The foster grandparents cherish the overpowering hugs and affection from children impacted by the program. The ladies shared of high school students stopping them at local stores, addressing them as “grandma.”

The program allows for more social interaction in the community outside of the one-on-one meetings with students in the classroom as well. The grandmothers connect with the kids and adults at school, but also attend training meetings for four hours once a month and participate in school-scheduled activities like birthday parties and civic events.

The foster grandparents’ greatest sense of accomplishment comes with experiencing the positive change in academics, behavior and emotional wellness seen from beginning to end. Those accomplishments keep the grandparents coming back year after year.