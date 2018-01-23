Letters to the editor

Wintertime heaven in town

Re: South Park

I would like to send a big thanks out to the city of Sheridan for creating a little piece of wintertime heaven right here in town. South Park is a lovely spot any time of the year, but now can also be enjoyed on cross-country skis thanks to the vision and dedication of Chad Franklin and the folks down at the city (as well as support from Black Mountain Nordic Cloub).

I’ve been hopping on the nicely-groomed trails most every day for the past few weeks, and the fresh air and wildlife really give my workday a boost. Get out there and give it a try, even if you only have an hour!

Oh, and by the way, if you’re a pedestrian, please be considerate and stay off the trails (walking on them really hammers the grooming).

Sarah Mentock

Sheridan

Stay away from DST

Re: Legislative proposal

On Monday Jan. 15, The Press printed a front page article on Rep. Dan Laursen of Powell and his efforts to get Daylight Saving Time into our state year round. He has tried in the past to get this before the Legislature. His comment was, “I don’t like changing time…,” but has he truly considered the effects of such a change on more than just his desires? Believe me when I say that making DST year round is the worst possible idea for those in the field of education.

Does anyone remember the “oil embargo” of the ‘70s? I was a teacher at that time in Merrill, Wisconsin, a town that is nearly at the same latitude as Sheridan. During the embargo, we were staying in DST in order to “conserve oil.” Schools started at 8 a.m. but the sun didn’t rise until 8:30 a.m. at the earliest. This meant that children had to try to get to school in the dark and during the coldest time of the day — predawn. It was dangerous because of ice, the kids didn’t function at their best, not to mention the teachers, and because everything was pushed back an hour, the popular 10 o’clock recess was usually too cold to send students outside to play.

Forty-plus years later, I still take care of children during recesses at Martin Luther Grammar School. I am so thankful everyday when I can take them outside to play because the outside temperature is at zero or above with little windchill. This would not be the norm under DST and public school teachers would be required to keep their students in the classroom.

We need light to function well, so if the system isn’t broken, don’t try to fix it. Although I have written Mr. Laursen before and have already conveyed my concerns to Rep. Mark Kinner, seeing this issue made the front page, I decided to write. If it becomes a crucial issue and time must be changed, make it standard time or you may wake sleeping bears.

Beth Manthei

Sheridan