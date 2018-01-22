The Press earns several state awards

SHERIDAN — Each year, the Wyoming Press Association organizes a contest for its members in order to recognize the work of newspapers from around the state.

For the 2017 awards, announced over the weekend in Casper at the WPA annual convention, The Sheridan Press earned 25 awards in the daily newspaper category.

“It’s so rewarding to be recognized by peers in your field for all of your hard work,” said Kristen Czaban, publisher of The Sheridan Press. “I’m so proud of our staff and the effort they put into being a first-rate news source for our community.”

The awards earned by The Press staff were:

• First place — Sports column writing (Mike Pruden)

• First place — Agriculture reporting (Chelsea Coli)

• First place — Miscellaneous specialty reporting, opioid addiction (Ashleigh Fox)

• First place — Headline writing

• First place — Use of graphic elements (Justin Sheely, Mike Pruden)

• First place — Information graphic

• First place — Small ad (Jon Cates)

• First place — House ad (Alana Bratz, Katie French)

• First place — Brand promotion using social media

• First place — Feature photo (Justin Sheely)

• Second place — Use of graphic elements

• Second place — Information graphic (Mike Pruden)

• Second place — Open page design (Mike Pruden)

• Second place — Merchandise ad (Jon Cates)

• Second place — Freedom of Information Award (Ashleigh Fox)

• Second place — Best web page

• Second place — Sports feature photo (Justin Sheely)

• Second place — Feature photo (Justin Sheely)

• Second place — General news photo (Justin Sheely)

• Honorable mention — Sports news story (Mike Pruden)

• Honorable mention — Front page design (Staff, Doug Sanders)

• Honorable mention — Use of color in ad (Alana Bratz, Janea LaMeres)

• Honorable mention — Best promotion of a story using social media

• Honorable mention — Portrait/personality photo (Justin Sheely)

• Honorable mention — Scenic photo (Justin Sheely)