Sheridan makes quick work of Little Big Horn

SHERIDAN — No. 22 Sheridan College handled an overmatched opponent in Little Big Horn, which only had five available players, Saturday night at the Bruce Hoffman Golden Dome. Coming into the contest, the Rams hadn’t logged a win yet this season and yielded 100 points in six straight games.

That narrative didn’t change Saturday.

Sheridan took it to Little Big Horn from the opening tip en route to a 135-59 win to improve to 17-2 and 2-1 in Region IX play.

“In a situation like this or in any game you have a big lead, we always tell our guys to play against the game. Don’t play against the competition,” SC head men’s basketball coach Matt Hammer said. “By that we mean, we are still trying to execute defensively and offensively. We are still trying to play as a team. We are still trying to be unselfish. … That first group tonight really set the tone.”

The first group may have set the tone, but the bench bunch stole the show. Eight players tallied double figures in points for the Generals, which included all six that came off the bench.

Sean Sutherlin led the reserves with 23 points, while Kon Anguik recorded a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Guys that sit further down the bench truly shined, as well, and genuinely excited the starters and regular rotational players who received early respite Saturday.

Trace Murphey poured in 21, which included a trio of 3-pointers, and Sidy Sissoko logged a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

“I loved it,” Sheridan’s Josh Bagley said. “They may not play that much, but in games like this, they play a whole second half, and I loved every minute of it, honestly. They practice with us every day. They went through the conditioning. Usually, people don’t get to see that, but we see it every day when they practice hard.

“I loved it.”

Bagley started and added 10 points, and fellow starter Channel Banks tallied 15. Deone Stoval chipped in 12, and Cody Baumstarck scored 10.

“This group, this year, we’ve got so many guys that work hard and deserve to get playing time,” Hammer said. “Unfortunately, we only have 200 minutes in game to divvy up. I wish we had 1,000 because all of these guys deserve it. … It’s good seeing great kids do well.”

Hammer will likely revert back to his familiar rotation come Wednesday when the Generals travel to battle No. 6, and unbeaten, Gillette.

Final

Little Big Horn………………………….22 37 — 59

Sheridan…………………………………62 73 — 135

Scoring

Little Big Horn — Augustin 19, Maisonnet 13, Stewart 12, V. McCormick 10, L McCormick 5

Sheridan — Sutherlin 23, Murphey 21, Anguik 16, Banks 15, Sissoko 14, Stoval 12, Bagley 10, Baumstarck 10, Reece 9, Bramah 5

Rebounds

Little Big Horn — 30 (L. McCormick 5); Sheridan 65 (Anguik 13)

Assists

Little Big Horn — 8 (L. McCormick, Augustin, Stewart 2); Sheridan 26 (Anguik 6)