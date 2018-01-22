Hawks take two from Pinedale

SHERIDAN — On paper, this weekend’s games between the Sheridan Hawks and Pinedale Glaciers appeared as a defensive struggle featuring two of the better goalies in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association.

It lived up to that.

Pinedale boasted a couple goalies that could hold their own in net, but Sheridan needed just one, Josh Eaton.

“I think Josh is the best goalie in the state,” Sheridan head coach Kirk Viren said. “He’s been rock for us all year.”

And Eaton anchored the Hawks, once again, out-dueling a pair of Pinedale goalies as Sheridan claimed 2-1 and 5-0 victories to improve to 6-4 (12 points) on the season.

Eaton logged a flawless performance Sunday — recording 29 saves — and contrary to most Sunday games this season, he got plenty of help from his offense. Aside from a lopsided 10-1 win over Douglas in the Hawks’ last game Dec. 17, Sheridan entered its second game of the weekend averaging just 2.7 goals in Sunday contests. The Hawks reached that plateau early in the second period this weekend with constant possession of the puck and consistent offensive pressure.

“We wanted to get the pucks to the net and create a lot of pressure by having a set guy drive really hard to the net,” Viren said. “We wanted to create a little traffic and havoc in front to make it hard for the goalie to see the puck. That makes him not comfortable in the net.”

Sheridan peppered Pinedale goalie Kellen Schupp with 51 shots — the most any team has fired at Schupp this season.

“We wanted to work as a team to beat the goalie, instead of individually,” Sheridan’s Winfield Loomis said. “We figured if we shot the puck more than them, odds are we were going to score more points.”

Loomis broke the scoreless tie Sunday with 4:30 remaining in the opening period during a power play. A little over a minute later, just as the Glaciers got back to full strength, Sheridan’s Justin Bailey made it a 2-0 game.

Assistant captain Jack Chase added to the Hawks’ advantage with the lone goal of the second stanza, a coast-to-coast score at the 11:05 mark.

Ben Lavigne and captain Sam Boyles put the icing on the cake with a couple more goals during the third period of the Hawks’ fourth consecutive win.

Sunday’s victory vaulted Sheridan past Pinedale in the WAHA standings and just four points behind Laramie, which has played six more games than the Hawks.

“They were definitely big for us as they help us climb over them with a couple games in hand still,” Viren said. “It was also really important coming out out of the break to have two solid games.”

The first of those two solid games began with Boyles’ first goal of the weekend Saturday, which gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead midway through the opening period. Tristan Cox stretched Sheridan’s lead to 2-0 in a second frame that also featured Pinedale’s only goal of its road trip.

“We are learning how to win different games,” Viren said. “Yesterday was a 2-1 hockey game, and in high school that doesn’t happen that often. … That’s hard to do because you have to be really good on your assignments, and you can’t let things go. Josh definitely bailed us out in a couple instances they got where we broke down.”

Eaton turned away 26 of 27 shot attempts Saturday and needed all of those saves as his counterpart in net, John Mitchell — who entered Saturday with a 91.9 save percentage — blocked 32 of 34 shot attempts.

The Hawks hit the road and travel to Cheyenne Friday for a 7 p.m. puck drop.

Final (Saturday)

Pinedale….0 1 0 — 1

Sheridan…1 1 0 — 2

First

period_1,

Sheridan,

Sam

Boyles

Second

period_2,

Sheridan,

Tristan

Cox,

1,

Pinedale,

Cody

Crumb

Third period_No goals

Final (Sunday)

Pinedale….0 0

Sheridan…2 1

First

period_1,

Sheridan,

Winfield

Loomis,

2,

Sheridan,

Justin

Bailey

Second

period_3,

Sheridan,

Jack

Chase

Third

period_4,

Sheridan,

Ben

Lavigne,

5,

Sheridan,

Boyles