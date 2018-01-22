Broncs capitalize on miscue to topple Bison

SHERIDAN — One call changed the entire complexion, and eventually the result, of Saturday afternoon’s game between the Sheridan High School boys basketball team and Cheyenne South. The Broncs trailed with just over three minutes to play when South’s Marc Beasley received a technical foul.

The Bison didn’t score for the rest of the game while Sheridan closed on a nine-point run to claim a 50-42 home victory.

“I think any time you get a technical, it’s tough to come back from, of course,” Sheridan’s Blayne Baker said. “… They made a mistake and we just had to capitalize like we did, so it was good.”

Sheridan relinquished the lead for the first time since early in the first quarter when South hit the Broncs with a five-point spurt to open up the fourth period and take a 33-32 edge. Sheridan regained the upper hand with 5:13 to play on an old-fashioned 3-point play from Aaron Woodward that gave his team a 38-37 lead.

The two clubs continued to jockey back and forth for the next couple of minutes until the 3:12 mark when Beasley said something profane and got T’d up as a result. The Bison possessed the ball at the time of the infraction and held a 42-41 lead, but the foul sent Baker to the free-throw line for two shots all by his lonesome.

Baker — a 6-foot-4, 250-pound offensive lineman in football, and the Broncs’ tallest starter in basketball — may seem like an unlikely player to step to the charity stripe for big-time free throws, but Baker has earned that right. Sheridan conducts a free-throw shooting contest each week in practice and Baker remains as the only Bronc to win said contest twice this season.

“He’s my pressure guy,” Sheridan head basketball coach Jeff Martini said.

Baker calmly connected on both freebies and followed that up with a bucket on the ensuing possession that gave Sheridan a 45-42 lead with 2:58 to play. Woodward and Abraham Ross added field goals down the stretch as the Broncs escaped with their second conference win of the season.

“I think going 2-0 in conference is huge for us,” Martini said. “That’s what we wanted to do. We wanted to take care of our home games.

“I told the guys you can’t be state champions one day and consolation champs the next day. That’s kind of how we played this weekend. We didn’t have as much energy (Saturday) as we did (Friday).”

Sheridan throttled Laramie Friday night in a 71-point scoring effort. The Broncs got after it defensively and that translated to easy buckets. Saturday more closely resembled the Sheridan team from last season during Martini’s inaugural season. The Broncs found it quite difficult to score on a consistent basis and had to rely on their defense late to come out victorious.

But that’s not always a bad thing.

“I think this game says a lot about the maturity of the guys we have,” Martini said. “… I never felt like there was any sense of panic, even when they were hitting 3s from all over the place. We just did what we had to do to win.”

Sheridan owned a 12-4 lead at the conclusion of the opening eight minutes as five different players scored for the Broncs.

Tristan Bower —who represented the only Bronc in double figures with 12 points — gave Sheridan its first double-digit lead of the game at 23-13 midway through the second period.

South closed the half on a 7-2 spurt and tallied the first four points of the third frame to pull within one at 25-24. Sheridan scored all five of its points of the third stanza within a two-minute stretch as the Broncs’ advantage got whittled to 30-27 ahead of the fourth quarter.

Sheridan travels for its first conference road trip of the season with a Friday game against Cheyenne East and a Saturday game against Cheyenne Central.

Final

Cheyenne South… 4 16 7 15 — 42

Sheridan…………. 12 13 5 20 — 50

Scoring

Cheyenne South — Weinberger 11, Johnson 8, Luella 8, Brasby 6, Floyd 6, Phillips 3

Sheridan — Bower 12, Baker 8, Woodward 8, Ross 6, Sessions 6, Christensen 4, Wright 4, Lecholat 2