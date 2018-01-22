Tongue River wins nail-biter over Big Horn

DAYTON — A furious fourth-quarter comeback. Clutch free throws. Huge shots by star players. A result that hung in the balance as every second on the clock ticked. The Big Horn and Tongue River boys basketball matchup Saturday had all the ingredients of an epic game.

The Eagles ultimately prevailed 70-67 in overtime after a bucket and free throw from Jay Keo with 9.3 seconds left. Keo wasn’t done either, as he blocked a Big Horn 3-point attempt as time expired, sealing a Tongue River victory.

Tongue River head coach Ronnie Stewart said it was the team’s best performance of the season.

“They deserve this win,” Stewart said. “We found out some things about ourselves. Still some flaws that were exposed in the final minutes of the game, but they played hard and we beat a great team.”

For most of the game, it looked like the Eagles were headed for a relatively comfortable win, but the Rams overcame an 11-point deficit in the final 1:30 of regulation to force overtime.

Tongue River controlled nearly the entire game and led by eight to 12 points the majority of the second half. The Eagles were up 12-6 after the first quarter and extended the margin to 26-14 at halftime.

Keo took over in the final few minutes of the first half, scoring 10 of Tongue River’s 12 points in several different ways. He made four free throws, scored a layup and tipped in one of his own misses. With time winding down in the second quarter, Keo crossed over, drove to the elbow, faked a shot as his defender flew by, then nailed a jumper. He had 13 points at half, nearly outscoring Big Horn by himself.

The Rams came out stronger in the second half, moving the ball better against the Eagles’ zone defense.

Tongue River remained solidly ahead, though, thanks largely to Jaren Fritz.

He had 10 points in the third quarter, including two 3-pointers. The dynamic duo of Keo and Fritz proved too much for Big Horn to handle, as they combined for 54 points.

“We’re starting to see the real Jaren Fritz,” Stewart said. “He’s capable of being (Conference) Player of the Year, and if we can get him on both sides of the ball and getting rebounds, we’re going to be a very tough team to beat.”

The Eagles led by 10 with 6:30 to go after a Fritz jumper, yet Big Horn kept fighting. The Rams only shot 30 percent from the field but kept themselves in the game due to ferocious offensive rebounding. Big Horn collected 31 offensive boards and 53 rebounds overall, compared to 29 total rebounds for Tongue River.

Big Horn head coach Ryan Alley said he was proud of his team’s effort but that the Rams dug too deep a hole in the first half.

“We need to find that energy within ourselves early,” he said.

The Rams whittled the lead down to seven with 1:20 to go after a Carson Bates layup off a Tongue River turnover. Robert Morton drained a corner 3 shortly after to cut the lead to four, then the Rams got a steal. Kade VanDyken missed a 3 but Bates gathered the rebound and hit a 3 to make it 56-55 with 30 seconds to play.

Bates fouled out six seconds later, sending Fritz to the charity stripe. He hit both free throws. The Rams then missed several attempts near the rim, but Morton was fouled with four seconds left and made both shots.

Tongue River made 1 of 2 free throws with 3.3 seconds left to go up 59-57. VanDyken was fouled on a long inbounds pass and went to the free-throw line with Big Horn in the bonus. He sunk two free throws with 2.5 seconds left. The Eagles didn’t get a shot off, sending it to an extra four-minute frame.

Big Horn was the aggressor to start overtime, taking a 65-60 lead with 2:25 to go on a putback by Quinn McCafferty, who had nine offensive rebounds. A little more than a minute later, Fritz drilled a 3-pointer from the right wing to tie it again.

Keo then made two free throws, but another McCafferty putback tied the game at 67 with 25 seconds left. The Eagles didn’t call a timeout, instead putting the ball in Keo’s hands. The star guard drove right from the top of the key, stepped to his left and hit a contested layup, plus the foul.

Big Horn had two tries to send it to double overtime but missed on both. Keo deflected the final attempt and ran down the court with his index finger in the air as the buzzer sounded, clinching the dramatic victory.

Both teams are 1-1 in conference play after the opening weekend. Tongue River travels Friday to Moorcroft, while Big Horn hosts Wright.

Final

Big Horn…………..6 8 20 25 8 — 67

Tongue River…12 14 15 18 11 — 70

Scoring

Big Horn — VanDyken 17, Bates 15, McCafferty 11, Bradshaw 7, Pelissier 5, Parker 5, Morton 5, Eisele 2

Tongue River — Keo 29, Fritz 25, Patterson 8, Summers 5, Reish 3