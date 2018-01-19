Lady Rams lose another in crunch time

BIG HORN — The Big Horn girls basketball team can’t seem to finish close games.

Last week against Greybull, the Lady Rams blew a seven-point fourth-quarter lead and only scored four points in the final stanza, ultimately losing by three. Friday against Sundance, Big Horn had the same troubles, squandering a four-point advantage in the fourth and falling short, 42-37, due to turnovers and poor offensive execution.

“We can’t get out of our own way right now,” Big Horn head coach Michael McGuire said.

Sundance, one of the conference’s top teams, improved to 8-3, while Big Horn dropped to 6-7.

The Lady Rams started slow, falling behind 6-0 in the first four minutes. Big Horn also was late getting back on defense, as the team allowed a few easy fastbreak buckets. The Lady Rams finished the quarter nicely, though, scoring five unanswered points to only trail by one, 10-9.

The teams traded buckets in the second quarter, with Big Horn tying the score 20-20 on a short jumper from Jill Mayer shortly before halftime. Mayer had strong second and third quarters, scoring four points in each quarter thanks to quality shotmaking.

Big Horn did a nice job controlling the pace in the third quarter but couldn’t convert in the first few minutes, falling behind 25-22. The Lady Rams charged back, taking their first lead at 27-25 after an and-1 from Sydney Schmidt with 4:25 to go in the quarter. Sundance kept it close, thanks in large part to Rigan McInerney, who scored eight of her team’s 12 points in the third. She finished with 22 points on the night.

Tied at 32 heading into the fourth quarter, Big Horn again fell victim to a cold offensive streak. Courtney Wallach hit a 3-pointer with 6:05 left to break the tie, but that was the last field goal of the night for the Lady Rams.

Big Horn wanted to push the ball offensively but couldn’t properly execute, and the team struggled with defensive discipline in the second half as well, repeatedly sending the Lady Bulldogs to the line. Sundance made 21 of 34 free throws as a team and converted 8 of 12 in the fourth quarter. McInerney alone made 14 of 18 on the night.

Reata Cook hit a free throw to give the Lady Rams a 37-36 lead with about four minutes left, but the Lady Rams had several turnovers and struggled to get any good looks offensively after that. Sundance made one of two free throws to go ahead 38-37 with 1:20 remaining, and Big Horn turned the ball over almost immediately, another careless mistake that led to two more free throws by the Lady Bulldogs.

The Lady Rams had a good look at a 3-pointer to tie the game with about 30 seconds left but airballed the shot. Sundance hit one more from the charity stripe to put the game out of reach, ultimately winning by five.

The game was another example of a good chance at victory slipping out of Big Horn’s grasp. Their struggles down the stretch can’t be pinned of lack of experience; the Lady Rams have six players who played in last season’s state championship.

“It’s disappointing right now,” McGuire said. “You never want to lose, but it’s all out there for us.”

The Lady Rams have a chance to get there season back on track Saturday at Tongue River at 2:30 p.m.

Final

Sundance….10 10 12 10 — 42

Big Horn……..9 11 12 5 — 37

Scoring

Sundance — R. McInerney 22, T. McInerney 9, O’Connor 4, Gill 2, Marchant 1

Big Horn — Mayer 10, Wallach 8, Schmidt 5, Cook 4, Davidson 4, Frank 3, B. Hutton 3