Museum to raise money at gala

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Historical Society and Museum has organized its annual gala for Jan. 25 at the Sheridan Holiday Inn.

Tickets for the event cost $125 per person, and they can be purchased through the museum and Outhouse Tickets at www.outhousetickets.com/Event/Event9601.

The event will feature the music of Grammy-nominated cowboy musician Michael Martin Murphey. It will also include a dinner, silent auction and live auction.

The Sheridan Holiday Inn is located at 1809 Sugarland Drive.

 

