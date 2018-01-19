Science lecture to focus on electric cars

SHERIDAN — An upcoming science lecture at Sheridan College will focus on electric cars.

Ray DeStefano will present “Passing gas: How electric cars will change our world” at 7 p.m. in the Whitney Academic Center, W153.

DeStefano has more than 20 years of industry experience in positions varying from laborer to senior management. He has been an industrial electricity instructor at Gillette College since 2008.

The lecture will explore the past and present state of electric vehicle technology, the reasons electric vehicles will “pass gas” and how the future will be impacted by electric vehicles.

Refreshments will follow the lecture, which is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact the Sheridan College Foundation at (307) 674-6446, ext. 4301, or Linda Oetken at (307) 674-6446, ext. 2830.