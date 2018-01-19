Broncs attempt to carry gridiron success to hardwood

SHERIDAN — Many familiar faces suit up each and every night for the Sheridan High School boys basketball team — players that just a couple months ago hoisted their third straight state title in football. Blayne Baker, Parker Christensen, Aaron Sessions and Aaron Woodward have all seen significant playing time on the hardwood this season immediately following their football state championship.

Just a couple days after the confetti settled and in the midst of countless congratulatory remarks, the four players attended open gyms or went off to shoot around on their own time.

“There’s not much time off, but I think that’s good for us,” Christensen said. “We just kind of stay in that (competitive) state and translate right over to basketball.”

The Broncs’ success in football remains nearly unparalleled. Sheridan in the early 1990s and Worland in the ‘20s preside as the only 4A teams to have won more than three state titles in succession.

So for the past three years, many of the Broncs returned from Laramie, hung up the football cleats and got right back after it for basketball, leaving little time for reflection. The Broncs could very easily and understandably experience a letdown or lack a competitive edge in late November or early December in the gym, having just claimed one of the most coveted trophies in the state of Wyoming.

But, that’s not the case.

“We are all competitors and there’s nothing we’d rather do than compete with another team,” Sessions said. “If you just sit at home, eat chips and drink Mountain Dew, as coach (Martini) would say, you’re not going to get better at anything. I don’t think basketball is a letdown at all. I think it’s just a beginning of what we can do.”

The goal of cutting down the nets in March replaces the euphoria felt at War Memorial Stadium. The end destination shifts from Laramie to Casper. But the trips south to Casper for the Broncs haven’t been as memorable as the ones to Laramie.

Sheridan hasn’t won a state title in basketball since 2003, and Baker — who had just turned 3 years old the last time the Broncs reigned supreme in Wyoming high school basketball — understands the significance of the Broncs’ football accomplishments but believes a basketball championship would enhance the lore of his graduating class.

“It’s great that we won three football state championships in a row, but something truly special for our senior class would be to win a football and basketball state championship in the same year,” Baker said. “That’s the main goal.”

And the success on the gridiron has made that goal more pronounced.

“… We want that championship maybe even more in basketball because we haven’t felt it yet,” Woodward said.

The Broncs have gotten off to their best start in years, currently sitting at 8-3 overall and No. 2 in the state basketball rankings. Sheridan has only fallen once to a Wyoming team — dropping a three-point decision to Evanston — as two of its defeats came against Billings Senior.

This marks head coach Jeff Martini’s second season at the helm, and the players attribute their hot start to an increase in comfort within Martini’s system. The Broncs haven’t had to implement base-level formations and sets as many of the foundational aspects and growing pains took place early last season.

“Our motto is ‘lock in’ again this year,” Sessions said. “I think that’s the true spirit behind our team. Last year, everyone was bought in and we weren’t the most talented team out there, but we sure did make it far. Not as far as we wanted to, but we did well.

“With more experience and our increased chemistry together, it will only get better.”

The Broncs hope that lock-in mentality and chemistry leads them to the state title game. Sheridan placed third at last year’s state tournament after falling to Kelly Walsh in the semifinals and then bouncing back to beat rival Campbell County in the third-place game.

State titles in football litter the trophy cases at Sheridan High, and the senior class set to graduate in May has a lot to do with that. There’s plenty for Baker, Christensen, Sessions and Woodward to look back on fondly during their time as Broncs.

But that doesn’t make them currently satisfied.

The burning desire and urning for a state title this winter remains as strong as ever within the Broncs, and the ideas of scissors slicing effortlessly through nets come March preside as the lofty end goal.