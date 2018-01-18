SHERIDAN FIRE-RESCUE
Wednesday
• Motor vehicle accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 25, 10:03 a.m.
GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
• Single vehicle rollover accident, I-90 westbound, mile marker 24, 9:56 a.m.
• Odor investigation, 77 Decker Road, 11:15 a.m.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE
Wednesday
• No reports available at press time.
SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Wednesday
• No admissions or dismissals reported.
SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT
Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.
Wednesday
• Suspicious person, Coffeen Avenue, 7:52 a.m.
• Citizen assist, Whitney Street and Thurmond Street, 7:59 a.m.
• Snow removal, Lilac Court, 10:46 a.m.
• Illegal parking, Val Vista Street, 10:52 a.m.
• Snow removal, Highland Avenue, 10:57 a.m.
• Snow removal, Highland Avenue, 10:58 a.m.
• Accident, Broadway Street and East Sixth Street, 11:04 a.m.
• Citizen assist, West 12th Street, 11:14 a.m.
• Welfare check, Smith Street, 11:31 a.m.
• Battery cold, Big Horn Avenue, 12:10 p.m.
• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 12:40 p.m.
• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 12:41 p.m.
• Snow removal, Broadway Street, 12:42 p.m.
• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Dog at large, Woodworth Street and Highland Avenue, 1:21 p.m.
• Trespass cold, West Loucks Street, 1:29 p.m.
• Phone harassment, Long Drive, 1:37 p.m.
• Hit and run, West Whitney Street, 2:16 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, South Thurmond Street, 2:40
• Barking dog, West Timberline Drive, 3:23 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Fifth Street and Lincoln Drive, 4:01 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Second Street and Broadway Street, 4:03 p.m.
• Dog at large, Gould Street, 5:03 p.m.
• Accident, West Works Street, 6:21 p.m.
• Civil dispute, Val Vista Street, 7:49 p.m.
• Family dispute, South Sheridan Avenue, 8:24 p.m.
• Alarm, Heartland Drive, 8:34 p.m.
• Harassment, Coffeen Avenue, 8:41 p.m.
• Court/violation, North Main Street, 10:21 p.m.
• Bar check, North Main Street, 10:46 p.m.
• Minor in possession, Strahan Parkway, 11:34 p.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
• Trespass cold, West Ridge Lane, 8:08 a.m.
• Assist WHP, I-90 westbound, mile marker 24, 10:05 a.m.
• Motorist assist, Lower Prairie Dog Road, 5:18 p.m.
• Assist agency, I-90 westbound, exit 14, Ranchester, 6:51 p.m.
• Medical, North Piney Road, Story, 8:14 p.m.
• Assist agency, Heartland Drive, 9:07 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, West 13th Street, 11:55 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Wednesday
• Joseph Elmer Moore, 33, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 75
Female inmate count: 21
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 1
Number of releases for the previous day: 5