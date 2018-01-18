USFS, State Forestry Division coincide on logging sales in Bighorn Mountains

SHERIDAN — Cracks, bangs and buzzes echo from heavy machinery, cutting into the blissful silence of a typical winter day on the north side of the Bighorn Mountains. The sounds come from two separate logging sale operations.

The sales, bid out to loggers by the Wyoming State Forestry Division and U.S. Forest Service forestry division, complete similar processes but at different calibers of workload. The logging sale initiated by Wyoming State Forestry Division works as a smaller operation in comparison to the forest service’s Johnson Creek sale.

Wyoming State Forester Kelly Norris takes pride in the fact that through the state’s one logging sale, they employed at least 10 local people by contracting and subcontracting work.

The process to initiate a logging sale takes years of preparation for the USFS and moves more quickly for the State Forestry Division. The USFS starts the process by initiating a National Environmental Policy Act study through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The study utilizes interdisciplinary teams made up of USFS biologists, hydrologists, foresters and administrators to help determine environmental impacts, needs and outcomes of the potential logging project.

With large projects like the Johnson Creek timber sale, which spans 585 acres in the Bighorn National Forest, USFS personnel look to promote diversity in not only the tree species, but other wildlife and plants inhabiting the area.

Logging sales also help with fuel reduction to prevent forest fires, improve overall forest health and prevent diseases or destructive beetles from overtaking the forest.

The State Forestry Division’s specific focus for this project is to restore and grow aspen trees in the area. Baby aspen trees serve as “candy” to roaming wildlife, preventing the small trees from growing. In addition, the native lodgepole pine steals sunlight and water resources from the aspen, preventing the aspen from flourishing in the area. By harvesting around the existing aspen grove and putting down slash, or leftover pieces from the logging process, it allows the grove to grow.

Wyoming Sawmills, Inc. served as the 13th largest employer for Sheridan in 2006. Following the closing of the company, it became harder for the entities to award bids to local businesses. Because of the USFS’ large-scale project, USFS contracting officer Matthew Riederer only received one bid from R-Y Timber Inc. out of Livingston, Montana. The state awarded its logging sale contract to purchaser Cowboy Timber out of Cowley, Wyoming.

Out of the timber purchased and harvested from the USFS, R-Y creates 2×4 studs for housing and other projects. Cowboy Timber specializes in posts, poles and rough-cut lumber, as well as firewood for the area surrounding Cowley.

In each production, the timber companies subcontract labor to help harvest and haul the fell trees from the Bighorn National Forest to their eventual homes. Cowboy Timber subcontracts with J&F Logging, owned and operated by Frank Burnham out of Banner, which transports one load per day from the mountain to Cowley.

Another subcontractor, Mike Burrington, works with his hired help Dennis Lee — both from Ten Sleep — to fell, delimb, measure and cut them to the correct size before hauling them down the hill to the road where Burnham picks up the load. The Ten Sleep crew completes the state’s job completely by hand, unlike the USFS production farther west in the Bighorn National Forest.

Because of the expanse of the project, the USFS needs a commercial production to complete the project within the scope of time allotted. For the Johnson Creek timber sale, the USFS planned for a four-year completion. R-Y subcontracted with DS Jr. Trucking Inc. to complete the harvesting and hauling process.

Instead of doing everything by hand, DS Jr. operates a feller buncher that fells and bunches the trees into neatly stacked piles. Another machine transfers the piles to the delimber, which picks up each fell tree individually, delimbs it, measures it, cuts it with a water saw and shoots the split pieces into two different piles. Those piles are then loaded onto what industry workers call a “truck and pup” — a semi-trailer with an extra trailer on the end — and delivered to Livingston for manufacturing.

Payments received by the USFS and State Forestry Division go back into the local economy, for the most part. The USFS must send a percentage of its profits to the U.S. Treasury, but the local office utilizes the rest of the profits for future restoration projects in the Bighorn National Forest. The state’s profits go directly back to fund schools in Wyoming.

Riederer said while winter logging remains fairly new in the Bighorn National Forest, he hopes to increase its popularity, as putting heavy machinery on frozen ground helps preserve the land and pays for harvesting and timber reductions in the future.

Riederer said the complete benefits of the work put in for the forest will not be seen in his lifetime, but logging sales remain essential for a healthy forest for years to come.