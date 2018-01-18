Rec District talks Kendrick pool, wooden bat baseball league

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Recreation District held its monthly board meeting Wednesday afternoon at The HUB on Smith. The board members touched on a number of different topics, most notably concerning the outlook for the Kendrick Park pool and a future collegiate summer baseball league in Sheridan.

The Recreation District and the city of Sheridan are looking into potential improvements to enhance patrons’ experience at Kendrick Park and the pool remains front and center in that discussion. The pool draws anywhere from 240-300 people a day and that makes for a crowded environment in and around the pool. The Recreation District plans to enlarge the pool’s footprint, pushing the fences back 20 feet in some areas to expand the lounging area around the pool. The Recreation District and the city of Sheridan plan to use the One-Cent funds to bring in a RFP (request for proposal) group to come in and do an assessment of the pool to determine what it has now and what it will need in the next 10-20-30 years.

“Kendrick Park is a crown jewel park in Sheridan with the ice cream stand and the pool being two really valuable assets that people see value in,” Wright said.

The Recreation District will present it’s application for $75,000 of the One-Cent funds Jan. 29 to go toward hiring a company to come in and perform studies and draw up plans for the future of the Kendrick Park pool.

A future baseball team represented the other large topic discussed Wednesday.

The Expedition League — a wooden bat baseball league based out of Rapid City, South Dakota — will most likely make its way to Sheridan with a team beginning in the summer of 2019. The league currently features eight teams from Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, and the league will, ideally, have 24 members by 2019.

Each team, consisting of 30 players ages 18-21, would play a 64-game schedule with 32 home games. The Sheridan-based team will likely play its home games at Thorne-Rider Stadium. The prospective team plans to buy out the legion sponsors currently at the ballpark and the team hopes to be locally owned. The players — who would come from all over the country and not be paid, per NCAA regulations — would stay with local families for the summer.

Recreation District executive director Richard Wright likes the idea of baseball playing a larger role within Sheridan.

“I love the community benefits, and the economic benefits for Sheridan,” Wright said. “Thorne-Rider Park is an old baseball stadium and they’ve done a great job with a lot of improvements with that facility. I think the team would revitalize North Main. It’s something else to do in the community, and it’s kind of a family-based activity.”