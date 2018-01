SHERIDAN — The man convicted of sexual assault in the third degree will attend sentencing Feb. 27, 2018, at 9 a.m. in 4th Judicial District Court.

A jury of 12 unanimously found William A. Mayhew guilty on all four counts of sexual assault in the third degree Jan. 10 after approximately three hours of deliberations following the three-day trial.

The 74-year-old man faces up to 15 years imprisonment for each count, totaling a maximum of 60 years.