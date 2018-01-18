Thrivent dedicates seventh Habitat for Humanity home

SHERIDAN — Thrivent Financial awarded Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns $80,000 to support the Thrivent Builds with Habitat for Humanity program.

The Thrivent Builds Homes program serves as an ongoing multi-year, multi-million dollar partnership between Habitat for Humanity International and Thrivent Financial. The groups collaborate to help create safe, decent and affordable housing across the globe.

Locally, the program will fund the construction of a home for a family in Sheridan with construction scheduled to be completed December 2018. This will be the seventh home that Thrivent Financial has funded in Sheridan, and Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns is the only Habitat affiliate in Wyoming that has received Thrivent Builds Homes funding.

Thrivent Builds focuses on improving communities by helping Habitat build homes in partnership with low-income families. A large part of this partnership includes leveraging support from local Thrivent members themselves. Thrivent members are encouraged to join Habitat for upcoming Thrivent Build Days which will be scheduled throughout the year to help build a home for a family in need.

Thrivent Financial remains the largest non-governmental supporter of Habitat for Humanity International.