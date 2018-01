STORY — The Story Branch Library will host the next round of the Claire Yorks Book Discussions Monday.

The discussion of the book “Dreamers of the Day” by Mary Doria Russell will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Claire Yorks spring book discussions series is funded by an endowment established at the Sheridan County Public Library System. This year’s theme at the Story Branch Library is World War I.

Books are available for checkout at the front desk of the library, located at 20 N. Piney Road in Story.