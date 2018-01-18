SLIB approves Project Enterprise

SHERIDAN — A large manufacturing company will bring up to 90 new jobs to Sheridan starting this year, and the name of the company will be revealed Tuesday, Jan. 23.

The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board recommended full funding for Project Enterprise, initiated by the Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board.

The company will make their announcement at a trade show next Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 5 p.m. Mountain Time. Gov. Matt Mead and others from Wyoming will be in attendance at the announcement and the announcement event will be streamed at Black Tooth Brewery, and live streamed on the Wyoming Business Council’s Facebook page.

SEEDA will construct a building — up to 100,000 square feet — in the Sheridan High-Tech Business Park near the North Sheridan Interchange, which it will own and lease to Project Enterprise.

The manufacturing company is an internationally recognized brand and will relocate its corporate headquarters and manufacturing operations to Sheridan.

The project cost totals $14,875,164, of which $12,592,090 represents Business Ready Community Business Committed grant funds. An in-kind match of $1,960,200 for Lot 1 in the Sheridan High-Tech Park and $322,874 cash make up SEEDA’s financial commitment to the project.

Project Enterprise will invest an estimated $2 million in relocation expenses and cover all capital investment in the building and lot over the life of the 20-year lease, which is expected to be well over $4 million.

The 20-year life cycle of the project would generate:

More than $7.4 million in additional state and local taxes ($374,475 annual average).

More than $164 million in direct and indirect supported payroll ($8.2 million annual average).

$680 million in additional output (local GDP increase).

$124 million in household spending.

$198,400 in lodging tax based on an estimated 2,000 annual visitors to the new corporate facility.

$20,968,052 in anticipated revenue recapture and state and local tax increases.

SEEDA will recapture, through lease income and sale proceeds, the full amount of the grant. Revenue from the project will be split evenly between SEEDA and the BRC program.

The Business Council’s analysis anticipates an additional 50 local jobs being created in sectors ranging from fabricated metals and telecommunications to professional services and wholesale trade.

Additionally, the project will benefit Sheridan College College’s $1 million physical plant investment in its Machine Tooling Technology program. The program contributed to Project Enterprise’s interest in relocating to Sheridan. Representatives from Project Enterprise would work with Sheridan College to explore additional funds for workforce development and training.

Project Enterprise will join companies such as Vacutech, Kennon Products, L&H Industrial and Emit Technologies in Sheridan’s growing manufacturing cluster. The project will increase Sheridan County’s manufacturing employment by 18 to 24 percent. Manufacturing currently represents 3 percent of total Sheridan County employment.