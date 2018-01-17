FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Reports

Home|Announcements|Incident Reports|Reports

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Tuesday

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 1300 block Holmes Avenue, 12:59 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 600 block South Thurmond Street, 5:46 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

• No calls reported.

 

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Tuesday

• Trauma, Long Drive, 2:52 a.m.

• Trauma, Shirley Cove, 3:06 a.m.

• Trauma, Yonkee Avenue, 3:34 a.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 3:48 a.m.

• Medical, North Main Street, 11:01 a.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 11:42 a.m.

• Medical, Holmes Avenue, 12:56 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 1:44 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 2:27 p.m.

• Medical, West Fifth Street, 3:42 p.m.

• Medical, South Gould Street, 4:41 p.m.

• Trauma, West Burkitt Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Medical, Big Horn Avenue, 6:24 p.m.

• Medical, West Brundage Street, 7:41 p.m.

• Medical, Gladstone Street, 8:43 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Tuesday

• Admissions — Megan A. Parker, Sheridan; Jackson Karl Parker, Sheridan.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Tuesday

• Dog at large, Avoca Court, 4:09 a.m.

• Accident, Clarendon Avenue, 7:35 a.m.

• Accident, Huntington Street, 7:37 a.m.

• Parking complaint, Kilbourne Street and Brooks Street, 8:07 a.m.

• Snow removal, Bellevue Avenue, 9:21 a.m.

• Accident, East Third Street, 10:08 a.m.

• Accident, Sugarland Drive, 11:05 a.m.

• Threats; cold, North Main Street, 11:25 a.m.

• Hit and run, West Works Street, 11:27 a.m.

• Accident, Dana Avenue, 11:45 a.m.

• Assist agency, Coffeen Avenue, 11:49 a.m.

• Trespass warning, Smith Street, 12:33 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, South Main Street, 12:53 p.m.

• Phone harassment, Frackleton Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Hit and run, Long Drive, 2:16 p.m.

• Animal welfare, Absaraka Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Abandoned vehicle, Montana Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Accident, Burkitt Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Battery cold, Big Horn Avenue, 3:42 p.m.

• Dog at large, Broadway Street, 4:06 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Gould Street, 4:32 p.m.

• Medical, West Burkitt Street, 5:17 p.m.

• Hit and run, North Main Street, 5:57 p.m.

• Domestic, Adair Avenue, 6:15 p.m.

• Dispute all others, Big Horn Avenue, 6:17 p.m.

• Dog at large, North Main Street, 6:30 p.m.

• DUS, Coffeen Avenue, 8:04 p.m.

• Warrant service, North Main Street, 9:08 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, North Main Street, 10:35 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Illinois Street, 11:57 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Warrant service, Illinois Street, 7:34 p.m.

• Noise complaint, Park Street, 9:33 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Kaytlin Suzanne Jester, 22, Sheridan, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• Natasha Cymone Miller, 31, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Toni Faye Mattice, 49, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 79

Female inmate count: 22

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 1

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 3

Number of releases for the previous day: 7

By |January 17th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS