CHAPS to benefit from Saturday screening of ‘Unbridled’

SHERIDAN — Children, Horses and Adults in PartnerShip will benefit from the screening of the movie “Unbridled” at Centennial Theatre on Saturday.

The film explores the healing power of equine therapy and has not yet been released to the public.

The cost to attend the screening is $8 per person. All ticket sales will benefit scholarships for clients in 2018. Tickets are available through the CHAPS Facebook page.

The screening will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday at 36 E. Alger St.

For additional information contact Kristen Marcus at (307) 673-6161.