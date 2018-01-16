Labuy held in Sheridan County on $250,000 bond

SHERIDAN — A man charged with first degree murder in Sheridan County has criminal histories in four states, including Wyoming, with prior history of violence toward his father and Eric Kaylor.

Sheridan Police Department officers arrested Christopher Labuy on Jan. 10 after an apartment dweller at 1410 N. Main St. reported that Labuy shot a man in another apartment in the building. When officers arrived, they took possession of a handgun belonging to Labuy, then entered the apartment of the alleged killing.

Court documents said officers found Kaylor, the victim, lying on the floor of the kitchen/living room area, dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

Labuy told officers he shot Kaylor after Kaylor put a gun to Labuy’s head while they were both in the apartment.

Labuy indicated he had been staying at Kaylor’s apartment for several days. The two had been drinking together. Labuy blew a 0.3 percent blood alcohol content at the time.

Labuy said that Kaylor began insulting him, calling him worthless. Labuy said Kaylor took out his handgun, waving it around and pointing it at Labuy, saying he would kill Labuy.

Labuy said he was not fearful of Kaylor at that time and thought it was a joke. Kaylor put the muzzle of the handgun to Labuy’s head, then Labuy unzipped his jacket, reached inside of the jacket, pulled his handgun from a holster and shot Kaylor in the head.

Labuy is being held in the Sheridan County Detention Center on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Sheridan County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Redle outlined an extensive criminal history for Labuy in Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming, during Labuy’s initial appearance Jan. 16. in Sheridan County Circuit Court.

Charges included battery, disorderly conduct, driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault, domestic abuse, felony terrorizing, felonious restraint and criminal trespass. Several charges were dropped or deferred by prosecution.

Redle said Labuy’s father lives in Wyoming, but remains estranged, as the father said Labuy recently threatened his life. Due to the nature of Labuy’s charge, Redle believed there to be an issue of public safety and asked the court to continue the bond on the terms originally set. Labuy made no comment in reference to his bond.