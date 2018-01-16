Local poker player competes at WPT tourney

SHERIDAN — Bill Mynatt had the time of his life last month in Las Vegas. The Sheridan resident qualified and competed in the World Poker Tour Five Diamond World Poker Classic at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in early December.

Mynatt earned his all-inclusive trip down to Las Vegas by way of his online poker prowess. Mynatt won a satellite game — an online poker tournament — for the right to participate in a bigger online tournament, featuring more than 24,000 players, where he won a prize valued at $13,000. The reward included a $10,400 buy-in for the WPT poker tournament, a seven-day stay at the Bellagio and $1,000 in spending cash.

This trip marked Mynatt’s first trip to Las Vegas. He and his wife drove from Sheridan to Las Vegas in a couple days and upon arrival, Mynatt took the tables. The poker tournament of over 800 players stretched six days with players having the ability to buy their way back into the tournament if they ran out of chips.

Mynatt played the entire first day — 10 hours — and made it two levels the second day before being the 231st player eliminated.

Mynatt didn’t advance to a point where he made money but viewed the entire poker tournament as a one-of-kind thrill.

“It was awesome,” Mynatt said. “I tell you what, the Bellagio, it’s insane inside that place. …I watched the fountains, I don’t know how many times.”

Mynatt utilized the last few days of his trip to tour the Las Vegas strip with his wife. He even had the opportunity to drive a NASCAR car around the Las Vegas Speedway.

“That was super, super cool,” Mynatt said. “I’m a super big NASCAR fan.”

Mynatt got fortunate as the first time he drove Chase Elliott’s car around the track a few times, the in-car camera broke, which allowed Mynatt to take another car, Jamie McMurray’s race car, for a second ride.

Mynatt has been playing poker for decades and he hopes some of his future hands lead him back to Las Vegas.