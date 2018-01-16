Council approves purchases, reviews ordinances

SHERIDAN — The city of Sheridan’s new attorney plans to present a few small revisions of the recently passed liquor ordinance to city council in upcoming meetings.

Interim city attorney Brendon Kerns said he has been in conversations with attorney Tony Wendtland about revisions to the city liquor ordinance passed in June 2017. In addition, Kerns continues to look at the city ordinances to “amend or repeal ordinances (that) are unenforceable, duplicates or ambiguous,” according to the memo sent by Kerns to Mayor Roger Miller and council members.

City council members also approved the following purchases for the city:

• a pickup truck, ½ ton, used for utility maintenance, purchased for $29,293 from Sheridan Motors,

• a pickup truck, midsize, used for water and sewer line locates and inspections by the utility technician, purchased for $33,504

The city also approved the lease of golf carts for Kendrick Golf Course for a total loan of $140,802.50, or five payments of $28,160.50 each. The buyback amount for the carts is approximately $97,830 at the end of the lease. Masek Golf Car Company out of Gehring, Nebraska, was the only bid for the carts.