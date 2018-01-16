Student news

Local student earns degree
SHERIDAN — Alexis Clevenger of Sheridan recently earned a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Dakota State University.
Clevenger graduated magna cum laude, meaning she finished with a GPA between 3.7-3.9.
The fall commencement ceremony took place Dec. 9 in Madison, South Dakota.
Lind graduates from BHSU
SHERIDAN — Denim Lind of Sheridan graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education — English from Black Hills State University.
Lind graduated summa cum laude, meaning h had a GPA of 3.9 or higher.
More than 200 students received their degrees at the ceremony in December.
Collins lands spot on dean’s list
SHERIDAN — Rayanne Collins of Sheridan earned a spot on the Western Dakota Tech fall 2017 dean’s list.
Collins is studying practical nursing.
Students on the list earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher.