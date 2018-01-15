Lawmakers review child custody laws

SHERIDAN — When parents become unfit in their role, Wyoming laws help guide the courts through complex family dynamics to find the best outcome for the children’s well-being. In the upcoming session, legislators will consider a new bill that would define custody and review a one-sentence change in a current law.

The new bill, the De Facto Custodian Act, would allow third-party caregivers who have cared for and supported a child to obtain legal and physical custody of the child. The third-party caregiver must be able to provide stability and continuity of care for the child.

“This bill would be a pretty big step in protecting children and allowing them to stay in an appropriate placement with a custodian while also giving the parents the opportunity to have visitation,” Compass Center for Families executive director Susan Carr said.

Carr said it is common for Compass to see non-formal foster care situations where the parent leaves a child in the care of someone else for an extended period of time. Reasons for parents leaving their children in the care of others range from outright abandonment to substance abuse or mental health concerns.

In 2010, AARP reported 4,952 Wyoming children living in homes with grandparents. Of those children, 2,405 had no parents present in the home.

Gaps exist in current child custody laws regarding what happens when parents suddenly reappear after an absence, Carr said, and custodians are limited in what options they have.

“Our guardianship laws really aren’t designed to handle these issues too clearly,” Carr said, “especially with the constitutional rights of parents requiring higher burdens of proof to take away their rights.”

Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, was not sure how the bill, initially brought to legislators by concerned grandparents, would be received by the Legislature, in part because of its relation to the constitutional standard.

“Is the constitutional standard that because she’s a fit parent she can deny visitation to grandma and grandpa?” Kinskey said. “Or is that outweighed by the fact that grandma and grandpa have been the de facto custodians for so long that there’s a compelling interest on the part of that child to be able to see the people that have effectively have been their parents from their earliest years?”

Carr said there is an understandable wariness to giving a child back to parents returning “out of the blue.”

Another child custody bill adds one sentence to existing law to ensure no bias occurs in the courtrooms. Kinskey said concerned parents, principally divorced fathers, felt the system was biased against joint custody.

“I’m not sure that that’s the case,” Kinskey said. “We heard testimony as to how the judges approach it under current law, but there were some legislators and some of these parents that want a sentence stuck in there to make absolutely sure.”

The current law establishes that “custody shall be crafted to promote the best interests of the children, and may include any combination of joint, shared or sole custody.” It also orders custody to be defined in a way to promote understanding and compliance by the parties involved.

The bill would add one sentence to the existing law to reiterate unbiased decision-making: In determining custody a court shall not favor or disfavor any form of custody.

Kinskey did not know if the bill will make a difference, as the obligation of a judge is to award custody based on the best interest of the child.

“I don’t think that’s going to change,” Kinskey said. “And I don’t think the current law is biased against joint custody.”

Legislators continue to seek improvements on child custody bills to ensure children’s safety and well-being and will start reviewing these and other bills starting Feb. 12 in Cheyenne.