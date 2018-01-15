58 different species seen during local bird count

SHERIDAN — The 45th annual Story-Big Horn Christmas Bird Count took place Dec. 30 as part of the National Audubon Society 118th Christmas Bird Count.

Twenty-six people, divided into teams of two to five, drove or walked along seven different routes, covering most of a 15-mile diameter count circle, observing and counting various bird species and a number of individual birds during an eight-hour period.

An additional 11 people counted bird species seen at feeders near their homes.

Most field and feeder observers were amateur birders from the Sheridan, Story and Buffalo area. Birders’ occupations included landscaper, homemaker, computer management consultant, retired community naturalist, retired educators and several wildlife biologists.

These birders participated in the count for their own enjoyment but also to collect scientific data in a prescribed manner for the National Audubon Society.

Teams met later in the evening, and participants reported the following highlights of their day:

• They were most excited to have seen Belted Kingfisher, American Dipper, Great Blue Heron, Sharp-tailed Grouse, Northern Saw-whet Owl and Common Redpolls.

• Hawk, eagle and other raptor numbers were up considerably from last year’s count, possibly due to intense summer and autumn fires in Montana, driving the raptors south and east in search of food.

• Cedar Waxwing, Canada Goose and American Crow numbers were at an all-time high, in advance of a strong cold front, which came through the area shortly before noon.

A total of 58 different species were seen, totaling 15,209 individual birds.

The Story-Big Horn Christmas Bird Count began in 1973, and data has been collected each year since, resulting in a long-term view of over-wintering bird species in addition to winter visitors.