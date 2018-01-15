FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Relay for Life to host kickoff event

Home|News|Local News|Relay for Life to host kickoff event

SHERIDAN — Relay for Life of Sheridan has organized a family friendly evening of “Name That Tune” for Thursday from 7-9 p.m.

The event will take place at Luminous Brewhouse and is free and open to the public.

Those who attend will have a chance to win prizes, learn about the American Cancer Society and support the cause.

The actual Relay For Life event will be June 2, but this event kicks off the start to the fundraising season.

For more information, contact Michelle Edwards at mmedwards44@gmail.com or (307) 620-9075.

Luminous Brewhouse is located at 504 Broadway St.

By |January 15th, 2018|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS